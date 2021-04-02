No. 1 seeds South Carolina and Stanford face off in Friday’s first women’s national semifinal, a rematch of the 2017 Final Four matchup won by the Gamecocks.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 6 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN and espn.com.
  • What to watch for: This should be a clash of complements as the offensively fluid Cardinal meets the defensively suffocating Gamecocks. Both teams won each of their previous tournament games by double digits.
  • Find the complete women’s bracket and schedule here.
8:58 p.m.
Link copied
link

Dawn Staley, another title in sight, won’t stop speaking out: ‘I can’t not do it’

By Candace Buckner

At practice one afternoon in December, the South Carolina women’s basketball players spread out on a carpeted space away from the court. The university president wanted to talk to them.

Before games this season, most of the players, wanting to bring attention to systemic racism, had been sitting during the national anthem. Even with few fans in the arena, the act hadn’t gone unnoticed: There were boos, threats of boycott on Twitter and a Facebook rant describing the players as “unappreciative b----es” and suggesting their head coach be imprisoned as an American traitor.

But in Columbia, S.C., the team’s coach, Dawn Staley, will sooner get a court named after her than face serious blowback. Since her arrival in 2008, she has built a women’s basketball dynasty on Southern football turf, making nine straight NCAA tournament appearances, capturing six conference tournament championships and winning the national title in 2017. On Sunday, her team opens the tournament as a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in the past eight years.