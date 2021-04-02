No. 1 seeds South Carolina and Stanford face off in Friday’s first women’s national semifinal, a rematch of the 2017 Final Four matchup won by the Gamecocks.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 6 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN and espn.com.
  • What to watch for: This should be a clash of complements as the offensively fluid Cardinal meets the defensively suffocating Gamecocks. Both teams won each of their previous tournament games by double digits.
  • Versus the Gamecocks, Stanford has to stick to the free-flowing approach that got it here. South Carolina’s defense is simply too good to let one player beat it.
  • South Carolina does an excellent job of translating defensive stops into quick buckets on the other end. Against Texas, the Gamecocks experienced multiple droughts on offense when they failed to get stops and were forced to run more half-court action.
  • Find the complete women’s bracket and schedule here.
11:46 p.m.
Link copied
link

Stanford holds three-point lead heading into final quarter

By Gene Wang

Haley Jones has 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting, to lead Stanford to a 52-49 lead over South Carolina after three quarters of their women’s Final Four matchup.

Lexie Hull has chipped in 12 points for Stanford but is shooting just 3 for 12. She has made all six of her three throw attempts.

Zia Cooke leads the Gamecocks with a game-high 23 points, including 5 of 7 on three-pointers. Aliyah Boston, the SEC defensive player of the year, has nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Stanford has five three-pointers through three quarters to give it 55 over the past five games, a record for most three-pointers in one NCAA women’s tournament.

After trailing for much of the third quarter, South Carolina tied the score at 43 on consecutive three-pointers from Cooke and junior guard Destanni Henderson, whose tying field goal came with 3:16 to play. It was the first basket of the game for Henderson after she missed her first four shots.

But Jones put Stanford back in front with layup after sitting out a lengthy portion of the second quarter with two personal fouls. The top-rated high school prospect in the country in 2019 had 11 points in the third quarter.

11:07 p.m.
Link copied
link

Stanford leads South Carolina, 31-25, at halftime

By Gene Wang

Lexie Hull had eight points, and Ashten Prechtel came off the bench to add seven points and seven rebounds to spark Stanford to a 31-25 halftime lead against South Carolina in Friday’s first women’s Final Four matchup.

The Cardinal trailed by nine points in the first quarter but clamped down defensively, limiting South Carolina to 28 percent shooting, and owned a 23-18 rebounding advantage. South Carolina has not been outrebounded in a game this season.

Sophomore guard Zia Cooke had 12 points for South Carolina, and Aliyah Boston, the SEC defensive player of the year, added seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

The Gamecocks went more than nine minutes in the first half without a field goal until Cooke sank a three-pointer from the left wing that trimmed the deficit to 22-20 with 5:23 left in the second quarter.

10:42 p.m.
Link copied
link

Stanford, South Carolina tied at 15 after first quarter

By Gene Wang

Stanford rallied over the final minutes to tie South Carolina at 15 after the first quarter of the first of Friday’s women’s Final Four games.

Haley Jones led the Cardinal, the women’s tournament’s overall top seed, with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting. Stanford committed five turnovers but made both of its three-point attempts and owned a 5-0 margin in second-chance points.

Zia Cooke scored six points for the Gamecocks, who shot 38 percent.

South Carolina opened with an 11-2 run sparked by Aliyah Boston, but the Cardinal rallied behind Jones, who was the nation’s top-rated high school prospect in 2019. Jones made several midrange jumpers to trigger a 7-0 run before going to the bench with two personal fouls.

Cardinal starting forward Cameron Brink was limited in the first quarter with a sore hamstring, leaving Coach Tara VanDerveer to go to Francesca Belibi to try to defend Boston. Ashen Prechtel also got a crack at guarding the first-team all-American.

10:00 p.m.
Link copied
link

How they got here: South Carolina

By Tramel Raggs

NCAA tournament results: beat Mercer, 79-53; Oregon State, 59-42; Georgia Tech, 76-65; Texas 62-34

Elite Eight: South Carolina (26-4) pounced on Texas from the opening tip and never let up as the Gamecocks reached their third Final Four in program history.

How South Carolina can advance

Win the boards, win the game: On the surface, both South Carolina (third) and Stanford (13th) rank among the nation’s best in terms of rebounding differential. But after a closer look at each team’s rebounding stats, it’s clear that despite having similar totals, the Gamecocks are actually a more effective rebounding team as they secure 44.2 percent off their own missed shots — otherwise known as offensive rebounds.

Use defense to push the tempo on offense: With speedy guards like Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson, South Carolina does an excellent job of translating defensive stops into quick buckets on the other end. Against Texas, South Carolina experienced multiple droughts on offense when it failed to get stops and was forced to run more half-court action, but went on decisive runs whenever it got out in transition. With the status of Stanford freshman Cameron Brink up in the air, getting out in transition could really put a strain on the Cardinal’s vaunted depth

Quotable: “You can’t look at it as the depth of Stanford. You can’t look at it as, they’re gonna spread you out. You can’t look at the cumulative stats. You can’t look at how many threes they make. You have to look at what you need to do to disrupt that. And that’s how we’re approaching it. We have to have major disruption, and let the chips fall where they may.” — South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley

10:00 p.m.
Link copied
link

How they got here: Stanford

By Tramel Raggs

NCAA tournament results: beat Utah Valley, 87-44; Oklahoma State, 73-62; Missouri State, 89-62; Louisville, 78-63

Elite Eight: Following a 38-26 halftime deficit, the Cardinal roared back to life in the second half after it abandoned the three-point shot and turned up the defensive intensity to reach its 14th Final Four.

How Stanford can advance

Frustrate Aliyah Boston: While the Gamecocks have multiple players capable of carrying the scoring load, sophomore Aliyah Boston is truly irreplaceable. Even when she’s not scoring, Boston’s vision allows her to serve as a pressure release in the half court, often racking up vital hockey assists in the process. If Stanford’s guards can get Boston in early foul trouble by attacking the rim consistently, Boston would be forced to take a less aggressive approach on defense. As a result her teammates would be forced to drop down and help which should create more space for the Cards bread and butter — threes.

Trust the strength-in-numbers approach: After Tuesday’s come-from-behind win, Stanford’s Kiana Williams admitted that early on she was pressing and trying to do too much. Versus the Gamecocks, Stanford has to stick to the free-flowing approach that got it here. South Carolina’s defense is simply too good to let one player beat them and Stanford doesn’t have one player who’s capable of carrying the load on their own every night. What makes the Cardinal special is that you never know who the star will be that night.

Quotable: “There’s gonna be different solos every night, and we have gotten different solos, but the best thing is, when someone is doing a solo, the other members of the orchestra are still playing.” — Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer on how her team’s depth

9:37 p.m.
Link copied
link

Dawn Staley and Adia Barnes make history as Black head coaches in the Final Four

By Kareem Copeland

Dawn Staley made no bones about it — she was rooting for Arizona to advance to the Final Four. The South Carolina coach wasn’t thinking about matchups or anything that would have an impact on who won the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament. She was simply thinking about representation.

The NCAA has been hosting a women’s basketball tournament since 1982, and for the first time in its history, the Final Four will feature two Black women as head coaches.

Staley and the Gamecocks, who won the 2017 national championship, will face Stanford at 6 p.m. Friday. On the other side of the bracket, the Adia Barnes-led Wildcats will make their first Final Four appearance and meet Connecticut at 9:30 p.m.

9:12 p.m.
Link copied
link

Stanford has reached its final destination, the Final Four, after a season-long journey

By Gene Wang

When the NCAA announced Feb. 5 that the entire women’s basketball tournament would be relocating to Texas, Stanford players and coaches braced for yet another extended trip after a regular season in which they spent more time on planes and in hotels than in their own beds.

Nearly two months and thousands of miles later, the top-seeded Cardinal (29-2) is still playing, having taken up residency in San Antonio over the past three weeks with the next performance scheduled in the Final Four against South Carolina (26-4), also a No. 1 seed, Friday night.

“Our team has really gone through a lot this season,” said Cardinal fifth-year senior Anna Wilson, the Pac-12’s co-defensive player of the year. “Every team has, but I’ve only experienced our team and the adversity we’ve kind of gone through and being on the road and everything and how close we’ve gotten as a team.”

8:58 p.m.
Link copied
link

Dawn Staley, another title in sight, won’t stop speaking out: ‘I can’t not do it’

By Candace Buckner

At practice one afternoon in December, the South Carolina women’s basketball players spread out on a carpeted space away from the court. The university president wanted to talk to them.

Before games this season, most of the players, wanting to bring attention to systemic racism, had been sitting during the national anthem. Even with few fans in the arena, the act hadn’t gone unnoticed: There were boos, threats of boycott on Twitter and a Facebook rant describing the players as “unappreciative b----es” and suggesting their head coach be imprisoned as an American traitor.

But in Columbia, S.C., the team’s coach, Dawn Staley, will sooner get a court named after her than face serious blowback. Since her arrival in 2008, she has built a women’s basketball dynasty on Southern football turf, making nine straight NCAA tournament appearances, capturing six conference tournament championships and winning the national title in 2017. On Sunday, her team opens the tournament as a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in the past eight years.