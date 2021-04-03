No. 1 Baylor takes on No. 2 Houston in the first of the men’s Final Four matchups on Saturday in Indianapolis. Follow along for live updates.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 5:14 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Stream at ncaa.com.
  • What to watch for: This should be a classic push-pull matchup, with Houston relying on its tenacious defense to slow down Baylor’s explosive offense.
  • Defense has certainly been Houston’s calling card throughout Coach Kelvin Sampson’s tenure and the team’s current campaign. The Cougars rank second nationally in scoring defense (57.6), third in offensive rebounds per game (14.48), and are tied for fifth in total steals.
  • The Bears have the country’s sixth-highest scoring offense (83 points per game). They used it to pull away early then fend off a second half challenge from No. 3 Arkansas in the Elite Eight. The game — and Baylor’s tournament run — showcased the most visible of the team’s strengths: its guards.
  • Find the complete men’s bracket and schedule here.