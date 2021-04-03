No. 1 Baylor takes on No. 2 Houston in the first of the men’s Final Four matchups on Saturday in Indianapolis. Follow along for live updates.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 5:14 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Stream at ncaa.com.
  • What to watch for: This should be a classic push-pull matchup, with Houston relying on its tenacious defense to slow down Baylor’s explosive offense.
  • Defense has certainly been Houston’s calling card throughout Coach Kelvin Sampson’s tenure and the team’s current campaign. The Cougars rank second nationally in scoring defense (57.6), third in offensive rebounds per game (14.48), and are tied for fifth in total steals.
  • The Bears have the country’s sixth-highest scoring offense (83 points per game). They used it to pull away early then fend off a second half challenge from No. 3 Arkansas in the Elite Eight. The game — and Baylor’s tournament run — showcased the most visible of the team’s strengths: its guards.
9:44 p.m.
Kelvin Sampson risks perfect record vs. Baylor

By Glynn A. Hill

Among the things on the line in Saturday’s Final Four game between the Cougars and the Bears is Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson’s perfect mark against Baylor. He carries a 22-0 record against Bears, having last defeated them, 80-52, as the coach of the Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 11, 2006.

9:14 p.m.
How they got here: Baylor (26-2)

By Glynn A. Hill

NCAA tournament results: Hartford, 79-55; Wisconsin, 76-63; Villanova, 62-51; Arkansas, 81-72

Elite Eight: Arkansas committed 15 turnovers leading to 21 points for Baylor, which is playing in its first Final Four in 71 years.

Baylor will face Houston in a clash between old Southwest Conference foes. The Bears have the country’s sixth-highest scoring offense (83 points per game). They used it to pull away early then fend off a second half challenge from No. 3 Arkansas in the Elite Eight. The game — and Baylor’s tournament run — showcased the most visible of the team’s strengths: its guards.

MaCio Teague scored a game-high 22 points against Arkansas, leading a Bears offense that shot 8-for-15 from three-point range (53.3 percent) and led by as many as 18 points in an 81-72 victory.

The Bears were less productive in the first half against No. 5 Villanova in the Sweet 16, however, mustering just 23 points and falling behind by seven by halftime. But their guards, namely Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler, took control after intermission. The Bears harassed the Wildcats, forcing 16 turnovers (to Baylor’s six), and outscoring Villanova 22-4 off those takeaways. They won, 62-51.

All-American Jared Butler, arguably Baylor’s best guard, has yet to lead the team in scoring this postseason. But his 29 total points helped push Baylor past Hartford and Wisconsin in the first two rounds.

9:14 p.m.
How they got here: Houston (28-3)

By Glynn A. Hill

NCAA tournament results: Cleveland State, 87-56; Rutgers, 63-60; Syracuse, 62-46; Oregon State, 67-61

Elite Eight: The No. 2 Cougars stormed out to a 17-point halftime advantage but allowed the Beavers to tie the game with 3:48 left. A pair of late Oregon State turnovers helped Houston secure a spot in the Final Four.

Houston’s tough defense is hardly its only strength. The Cougars rank in the top eight nationally in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They’re the sixth-best rebounding team (40.9 per game) in the country and led the American Athletic Conference in three-pointers made (9.2 per game).

But defense has been Houston’s calling card throughout Coach Kelvin Sampson’s tenure and the team’s current campaign. The Cougars rank second nationally in scoring defense (57.6) and are tied for fifth in total steals.

They held No. 15 Cleveland State to 56 points in the first round and limited Syracuse to 46 in the Sweet 16, smothering Buddy Boeheim, who had averaged 28.3 points in his previous four games but struggled to 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting against Houston. In the second round, Houston kept Rutgers off the scoreboard in the final two minutes, facilitating a come-from-behind victory.

This is the school’s first Final Four appearance in 37 years and the first for the once-banished Sampson since he led Oklahoma to the national semifinals 19 years ago.

8:58 p.m.
When Houston and Baylor meet in the Final Four, it will be father vs. son on the sidelines

By Emily Giambalvo

INDIANAPOLIS — As the son of a college basketball coach, Alvin Brooks III spent late nights in the gym after a loss. His dad would pore over game film in his office, searching for answers for why his Houston team struggled that day. The family lived about 30 minutes from campus. Brooks, a high-schooler, didn’t have a car. So he would wait for his dad, sometimes getting home at 3 a.m., before waking up for school that morning.

Brooks had no interest in following his dad into coaching. He didn’t want those tortuous nights. Brooks’s dad didn’t think his son would coach either. Brooks excelled academically, eventually earning a degree in finance, and he’s a “numbers guy,” his dad said.

“But you can’t stop what you love,” the younger Brooks said.

8:45 p.m.
The transfer portal has taken Houston, Baylor, Gonzaga and UCLA to the Final Four

By Emily Giambalvo

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Houston men’s basketball team celebrated its Final Four berth, a jumbled crew of athletes from various places deserved much of the credit. These players didn’t intend to play for Houston. They started their careers elsewhere. But eventually they landed with the Cougars on Coach Kelvin Sampson’s transfer-heavy team. And together, they have thrived.

A former Kansas Jayhawk (Quentin Grimes) scored more points than any other Houston player in its four wins on the path to the national semifinals. In Sampson’s system, which values rebounding as much as scoring, a former Towson Tiger (Justin Gorham) has grabbed the most boards during his team’s extended Indianapolis stay. And the leading assist man? That’s DeJon Jarreau, formerly a Massachusetts Minuteman, who also happens to be the team’s best defender.

The second-seeded Cougars, with four transfers in their starting lineup and two more on the roster, are an extreme example of a program that leans on players from elsewhere. But they’re also a reflection of their peers, both in the men’s Final Four and across the college basketball landscape, as players take advantage of more freedom to transfer and programs embrace how those athletes can be valuable additions.