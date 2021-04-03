INDIANAPOLIS — As the Houston men’s basketball team celebrated its Final Four berth, a jumbled crew of athletes from various places deserved much of the credit. These players didn’t intend to play for Houston. They started their careers elsewhere. But eventually they landed with the Cougars on Coach Kelvin Sampson’s transfer-heavy team. And together, they have thrived.

A former Kansas Jayhawk (Quentin Grimes) scored more points than any other Houston player in its four wins on the path to the national semifinals. In Sampson’s system, which values rebounding as much as scoring, a former Towson Tiger (Justin Gorham) has grabbed the most boards during his team’s extended Indianapolis stay. And the leading assist man? That’s DeJon Jarreau, formerly a Massachusetts Minuteman, who also happens to be the team’s best defender.