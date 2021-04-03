The second-ranked Hoyas (6-0-2 overall and in the Big East) have one match left in the regular season, next Saturday at St. John’s, before entering the conference and NCAA tournaments.

In-season departures are atypical in college soccer because the schedule usually runs through the fall and players turn pro afterward. However, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the season until the spring, after the MLS draft and after many players graduated in December.

Before the delayed season started, Hoyas Coach Brian Wiese said he was braced for players leaving at any moment through the spring.

Montes came to Georgetown from the Portland Timbers’ youth academy and is eligible for an MLS homegrown contract. (Academy players are exempt from the draft.) However, Montes said the Timbers have not made an offer this year after attempting to sign him after previous Georgetown seasons.

He declined to name the Premier League club that offered him a tryout. He said he has other opportunities in Europe, as well. A few years ago, he trained with Manchester United’s youth teams.

The Hoyas had three MLS draftees who decided to remain with the program at the start of the NCAA season: Hope-Gund, forward Derek Dodson (Orlando) and Paul Rothrock (Toronto FC). Hope-Gund is the first to report to an MLS training camp. Before the college season, defender Sean O’Hearn reported to Minnesota United.

Montes assisted on the first and third goals and scored from distance in the 57th and 64th minutes for a 5-0 lead against Connecticut (1-6-1, 0-6-1).

Sophomore forward Dante Polvara recorded goals 55 seconds into the match and in the 50th minute from 30 yards. Rothrock scored in the 13th minute.