No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 11 UCLA in the second of the men’s Final Four matchups on Saturday in Indianapolis. Follow along for live updates.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 8:34 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Stream at ncaa.com.
  • What to watch for: UCLA will have its hands full with a Bulldogs squad looking to become men’s college basketball’s first undefeated team since 1976.
  • Gonzaga, which boasts a 24-point average margin of victory through this year’s tournament, has won 29 of its 30 games by double-digits this season. Its closest contest was a five-point win over West Virginia on Dec. 2.
  • No. 11 UCLA is just the second First Four team to make the Final Four. Sophomore guard Johnny Juzang has scored 20 or more points in three of the Bruins’ five tournament games, including more than half the team’s total (28 of 51 points) in Tuesday’s Elite Eight win over Michigan.
  • Find the complete men’s bracket and schedule here.
11:45 p.m.
While Gonzaga has crushed its foes, Indiana had close calls on its way to perfection in 1976

By Chuck Culpepper

INDIANAPOLIS — The 1975-76 Indiana men’s basketball team has lingered in conversation for so long as the last in the sport to go unbeaten that it can seem the Hoosiers must have been some impenetrable castle surrounded by a wide moat. Surely they won everything without too much tension. Their games must have been decisive enough that their fans would live just as long as they would have had they not followed them and spent winter nights doing something else, such as bowling.

Well, the funny thing about those Hoosiers (32-0) who went wire-to-wire at No. 1 is their dissimilarity to Gonzaga, which has gone wire-to-almost-wire at No. 1 this season and aims to equal Indiana at this Final Four. The Bulldogs (30-0) famously have won by double digits every time but one, which might not be fun for their victims but at least spares them walking around life wincing every now and then about the what-ifs. Regarding Bob Knight’s most famous team, it can be striking to anyone who didn’t live in Indiana or follow the team game by game to go poring into the details of game accounts.