Then it became disorienting to figure out the ending. Did Jalen Suggs’s shot kiss off the glass and go through the basket? Did the impossibly smooth player who came to Spokane, Wash., all the way from Minnesota really charge over to the table and jump on that thing for a mad celebration?

He did, and soon the Gonzaga and UCLA players and coaches began greeting each other in congratulations, consolation and confusion. Gonzaga’s 93-90 overtime win over UCLA pushed the Bulldogs (31-0) to a perch none of the thousands of men’s college teams since 1979 had accessed. It meant Gonzaga will tip off in the final Monday night of everybody’s daydreams with an unbeaten record of which most don’t dare daydream.

Yet before it would tip off against Baylor in a case of the top two teams all season managing to become the last two standing, everyone would have to relive what happened when the Bruins (22-10), who had charged all the way from the play-in round, gave the Bulldogs their most persistent trouble of the season.

In a game of high quality in which both teams hovered in the high 50s in shooting percentage, UCLA got 29 points from Johnny Juzang, that magnificent force whose follow of his own miss with three seconds left had made double overtime look nigh. It got 19 sturdy points from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and a strong 14 from Cody Riley and expert direction plus 17 points from Tyger Campbell.

It got all of that, then succumbed only to one mad, jarring shot.

Through all the joy and misery in all the brackets through the post-disco decades, nobody since Larry Bird’s Indiana State 42 years ago had gotten to the final game without losing in that particular season. The Sycamores and their enviable nickname stood 33-0 that time before they slammed into Magic Johnson’s Michigan State. Now the Bulldogs come up alongside Indiana State, and they will play Baylor in a matchup the coronavirus scuttled last Dec. 5, and they will continue in the pursuit of the sport’s first perfect season since Indiana in 1975-76.

They had hauled around that heaviness with a marked lightness until Saturday. UCLA, which bested Michigan, 51-49, with defense, almost bested Gonzaga with offense. The Bruins managed to reach halftime without the psychic and scoreboard damage dealt so many other Gonzaga opponents. They trailed only 45-44, which accounted for a smallish victory worthy of a smallish trophy. The Bulldogs had shot 60.7 percent (17 for 28) yet hadn’t managed to shake UCLA.

That’s largely because it became another game when nobody could do a bloody thing about Juzang, the Los Angeles native who got to UCLA via Kentucky and via transfer. As Juzang continued to sprout into one of the most unstoppable players in the event, he often took the ball and did pretty much what he wanted, making 6 of 8 field goals and getting 15 points by halftime.

Of course, with Gonzaga, there’s always somebody to one-up you offensively, so Joel Ayayi, the Frenchman who makes Gonzaga go, went 6 for 6, including 2 for 2 from three-point range, for 16 points. UCLA did have a 36-30 lead, but Gonzaga showed just how rapidly it can brush aside such matters, catching up and going ahead partly through a hard three-point shot from the middle of the right part of the arc from Corey Kispert, a three-point swish from the left from Suggs, and Kispert going around a screen to nail a 17-footer to close the first-half scoring.

It served as the closest thing to a halftime puzzle since the Bulldogs trailed 53-39 in the closing minute of the first half against BYU on March 9, and technically, Gonzaga still led. But with each chunk of time in which UCLA had not gone smashed into the floor, the Bruins could sustain hope without delusion.

That led to a ferocious fight of beauty against beauty through the end of regulation. Juzang splashed down a three-point shot for a 77-75 lead with 2:57 left, then Suggs hit a sweet 12-foot turnaround at 2:27, then a Suggs block of a Riley dunk fueled a Drew Timme dunk at 1:55, then Juzang hit a pull-up, and Kispert made a second-chance basket, and Jaquez made two free throws, all by the 0:43 mark. Then they stopped each other and went to overtime.

Then they headed for a second overtime.

Then they didn’t.

— Story by Chuck Culpepper

Link copied link Jalen Suggs shines with sequence involving block and assist Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs gives up about five inches and 20 pounds to UCLA forward Cody Riley. But that didn’t stop Suggs from elevating to get a piece of Riley’s would-be go-ahead dunk in the final two minutes of regulation . Suggs corralled the ball, led the break then weaved a pass to Drew Timme which pushed Gonzaga ahead. With the teams tied at 81, Johnny Juzang had the ball in the closing seconds of the game but he was called for a charge as he drove to the rim. Gonzaga leads 87-83 in overtime. AD AD

Link copied link Juzang reaches 20 points again, Campbell gives UCLA late lead Johnny Juzang has now scored 20 points or more in eight games this season. Four of those games have come during the NCAA tournament. The sophomore, who also has five rebounds and two assists, has scored 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting. The Bruins have a 71-70 lead over Gonzaga with 6:04 left to play after a Tyger Campbell layup. AD AD

Link copied link Halftime: Gonzaga 45, UCLA 44 The top-seeded Bulldogs outscored 11th-seeded UCLA 15-8 to close the half and take a 45-44 lead in the second national semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A first half featuring 11 lead changes remained close throughout, with UCLA taking the largest lead for either team when Johnny Juzang sank a jumper to put the Bruins ahead by six with 4:34 left. Juzang scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, and UCLA made 57 percent of its shots from the floor as the team controlled the pace and drained difficult shots to remain close and hold a slight advantage throughout the half. Corey Kispert’s jumper put Gonzaga back on top four seconds before halftime. Joel Ayayi, who leads the team with 16 points, has made all six of his shots from the field. The Bulldogs made 60.7 percent of their shots in the half. AD AD

Link copied link UCLA hanging with top-seeded Gonzaga early UCLA led Gonzaga by as much as four about halfway through the first half. It’s controlling the pace against Bulldogs and making 50 percent its shots from the field and from three-point range. The Bruins, who have slowed down the tempo, lead 27-25 with 8:25 remaining in the half. AD AD

Link copied link How they got here: Gonzaga (30-0) NCAA tournament results: Norfolk State, 98-55; Oklahoma, 87-71; Creighton, 83-65; USC, 85-66 Elite Eight: Leading scorer and rebounder Drew Timme took over early, scoring 11 of his game-high 23 points in the first eight minutes of an 85-66 rout. Gonzaga, the nation’s top team throughout this season, has statistically been one of the best of all time. Timme’s skill was on full display against No. 8 Oklahoma in the second round, where he scored a season-high 30 points and tied a season high with 13 rebounds — his fifth double-double this season. Freshman Jalen Suggs returned to form against USC, nearly recording a triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) to improve upon less-than-stellar showings earlier in the tournament. Forward Corey Kispert, the third member of the Bulldogs’ all-American trio next to Suggs and Timme, is one of the nation’s best three-point shooters, making 45.3 percent of his shots from distance. Gonzaga, which boasts a 24-point average margin of victory during this year’s tournament, has won 29 of its 30 games by double-digits this season. Its closest contest was a five-point win over West Virginia on Dec. 2. The Bulldogs are looking to finish the first first perfect season in men’s college basketball since 1976. AD AD

Link copied link How they got here: UCLA (22-9) NCAA tournament results: Michigan State, 86-80; BYU, 73-62; Abilene Christian, 67-47; Alabama, 88-78; Michigan, 51-49 Elite Eight: Johnny Juzang scored more than half of UCLA’s 51 points in a low-scoring victory over top-seeded Michigan. The Bruins have won more games in the tournament than they did in the final 40 days of the season. After a four-game losing streak that included an early exit in the Pac-12 tournament, No. 11 UCLA has become just the second First Four team to make the Final Four. VCU was the first when it won five games before losing to Butler in the 2011 Final Four. The Bruins await a more daunting foe in undefeated Gonzaga, which comfortably dispatched their rivals from Southern California in the Elite Eight. The Trojans defeated UCLA on Feb. 6. Since then, Juzang has picked up his scoring and in recent weeks has lifted the team. After scoring at least 20 points once before the loss, he has done so six times since then, with three of those performances coming in the NCAA tournament. He scored 23 points as the Bruins survived Michigan State in the First Four. Despite an ankle injury he suffered late in that game, he contributed 27 points against sixth-seeded BYU in the first full round, shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range. Juzang made just 5 of 18 shots (13 points on 27.8 percent shooting) as the Bruins relied on other contributors including Jaime Jaquez Jr. to outlast No. 2 Alabama in overtime in the Sweet 16. Juzang is averaging 21.6 points per game in the tournament. AD AD

