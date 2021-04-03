But the status of that matchup remains uncertain. So does much of what’s going on with the Nationals. The team had four players test positive for the coronavirus in the past week. Six others, including five players and a staff member, are in quarantine after being deemed close contacts to an infected individual. When Washington does take the field, it will be with a handful of players from its alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. It had already called up infielder Luis García, outfielder Yadiel Hernandez, catcher Tres Barrera and reliever Sam Clay before its opening series with the Mets was postponed.

And with so many moving parts, and with no group activities since the Nationals left West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, the club should need at least one workout ahead of its new opener. Two or more would be preferable. After Thursday’s tests had no new positives, there was a chance the Nationals could have practiced — spaced out and in small groups — Saturday. But both the team and Major League Baseball are exercising extra caution. MLB did, however, permit Washington to have one pitcher throw at a time at Nationals Park on Saturday evening, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Nationals don’t want to reconvene, or add more players from Fredericksburg, until they are confident the spread has been contained. The Friday test results, which were expected sometime Saturday, could have a major bearing on when they are cleared to play. The last point of potential exposure was Monday night, and the Nationals and MLB want more distance between then and when the team returns. Any additional positive tests would further complicate the equation.

“It’s the health of players and their families, so there is a seriousness about it,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said Friday when asked how the team is handling this uncertainty. “Players are trying to find ways to get their work in and still quarantine at the same time.”

From a baseball standpoint, Rizzo compared this challenge to what players dealt with last spring. Between the abrupt end of spring training in March and the beginning of summer camp in July, most workout facilities were closed because of the pandemic. Clay, then with the Minnesota Twins, threw into a net until he found a young catcher to squat for him in a park. Reliever Daniel Hudson went through the same sequence in Phoenix. Hitters got creative to keep their swings intact.

Now, though, the Nationals’ scrambling has a cruel element: 28 other teams are in action.

“If they’ve got a yard or a basement or something, just do what they can to stay loose, stay in shape,” Manager Dave Martinez explained Thursday when asked for his message to players. “Right now, we’re in sort of a self-quarantine to make sure that everybody’s going to be okay. With that being said, these guys have got to move around. They’ve got to do something. We’ve got to keep them as loose as we possibly can.”

That’s difficult when stuck inside a hotel room, an apartment or a house with young kids. In July of 2020, after possible exposure to the virus on a flight from the Dominican Republic, outfielder Victor Robles ran wind sprints in a parking garage. He was in mandatory quarantine and wanted to keep his legs fresh. Juan Soto shared a video on Instagram on Friday of someone (not a Nationals player) breaking a light while pitching in a narrow hallway. He wrote, “Our starters trying to throw a bullpen right now.” And he added a laughing/crying emoji to convey the absurdity of their predicament.

A potential outbreak, of course, is nothing to joke about. The Nationals and MLB have shown that by not rushing the team back.