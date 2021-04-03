The lack of firepower led to a predictable 109-87 loss as Beal missed his fourth straight game with a right hip contusion. The Wizards (17-31) lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

This loss could not be pinned on the Wizards’ defense. The Mavericks shot 44.4 percent overall and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, a drop from the 39.3 they have been hitting at from deep over their past 10 games.

But Washington was missing Beal’s gravitational pull, as Coach Scott Brooks calls it — a player other than Westbrook with the ability to draw the opposing defense’s attention on every position.

It also gave up 23 points off 14 turnovers and sent Dallas to the foul line 24 times, a surefire way for the Mavericks to make up for their struggles from deep.

Westbrook led the Wizards with 26 points on 11-of-24 shooting in 37 minutes. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and handed out five assists.

Through much of the night, Lopez was his second-in-command, scoring 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbing five rebounds. Backup point guard Raul Neto added 16 points, the bulk of which came after the Mavericks pulled away late. Dallas outscored Washington 34-20 in the final quarter.

Luka Doncic led six Mavericks (27-21) in double figures with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists and made 12 of 24 from the field. Jalen Brunson added 19 off the bench.

Hachimura’s absence sent forward Davis Bertans back into the starting lineup in his first game back from a right calf strain since March 18. Bertans scored 11 points, making 3 of 8 from three.

Backup point guard Ish Smith had been out even longer, since Feb. 12, with a quadriceps injury, but was also back Saturday. Some rust showed — he went 0 for 3 from the field and picked up four fouls in his first 11 minutes on court and scored five points in 23 minutes.

With scoring options slim even with the sharpshooting Bertans back, Lopez stepped up with a 10-point second quarter that kept the game close. His dependability with a hook shot in the lane made a big difference as the Wizards’ made just 2 of 8 from three before halftime.