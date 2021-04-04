“Yessss! Yes! Wow!” he screamed before he just plain yelled for a bit.

Morrison famously was a Gonzaga player — and the national player of the year — in a 2006 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 game in which UCLA rallied from a 17-point deficit to take a one-point lead with 2.6 seconds left. There was enough time left for a miracle, but it wasn’t to be and UCLA won, 73-71. An emotional Morrison played out the final moments and, when teammate J.P. Batista’s shot missed at the buzzer, Morrison sat weeping on the hardwood.

“That’s what made Adam so great,” Leon Rice, a former Gonzaga assistant who coaches Boise State, told the Los Angeles Times recently. “My favorite thing about him wasn’t his scoring ability; it was that he was a killer competitor. That pain you saw was real. That dude hated to lose. He didn’t play basketball games to see who the best player was. He played to see who was toughest.”

It was a moment that clung to Morrison, who did an EA Sports commercial before the NBA draft in which he said, “Yeah, I cried on national television. So what?” And his history helped make Saturday night’s win sweeter.

Not long afterward, he tweeted, “TAKE THAT UCLA! These are tears of joy this time.”

Others searched for words to describe the ending.

On the CBS broadcast with Jim Nantz and Grant Hill, Bill Raftery went with his signature “onions” motif. “There are onions, Jim, and then there are MAJOR onions! With a kiss!”

On Westwood One’s radio call, Kevin Kugler, Jim Jackson, and P.J. Carlesimo were far more subdued.

Morrison hasn’t responded to a request from The Post for comment. As for how UCLA felt, the Los Angeles Times used a “BANKED ROBBERY” headline on its story and writer Sam Farmer cited a quote from former Bruin Bill Walton on the school’s Hall of Fame late coach John Wooden. “The last lesson of life that John Wooden taught us was the measurement of success, which he described — and now I comprehend and buy into — is success is the peace of mind that comes with the self-satisfaction of knowing that you’ve done your best.”

Suggs’s reaction was more physical. He jumped up on a table — “I always wanted to run up on the table like Kobe [Bryant] or D-Wade [Dwyane Wade]” — as fans erupted.