SAN ANTONIO — Haley Jones, who led Stanford with 24 points, buried a go-ahead jumper from the wing with 32 seconds remaining to give the Cardinal a one-point lead that would prove to be the difference in a wild finish in the first game of the women’s Final Four on Friday.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston stole the ball with five seconds left, and Brea Beal sprinted to the other end but couldn’t finish a layup with one second remaining. Boston tried to put back the miss, but it bounced off the back of the iron.

Ballgame.

The Cardinal advanced to the NCAA tournament final with a 66-65 win over South Carolina and will play in the national championship game for the first time since 2010. Its last title came in 1992.