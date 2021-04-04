Semifinal highlights: Arizona stuns Connecticut
The third-seeded Arizona women’s basketball team secured a program-defining win Friday night, defeating top-seeded Connecticut, 69-59, in the Final Four behind a virtuoso performance from Aari McDonald and smothering defense against the 11-time national champions.
The Wildcats (21-5) advanced to their first national championship game Sunday night against Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed.
McDonald finished with 26 points on 7-for-17 shooting and added six rebounds. Arizona limited the Huskies (28-2) to 36 percent shooting. Connecticut came in leading the country in field goal shooting (52 percent) and was ranked fourth in scoring offense, averaging 82.7 points.
“I didn’t do anything different. I just kept playing my game, taking what the defense is giving me,” McDonald said. “I wanted to see how they played me. It’s not checkers. This is chess, so I’m always the next step ahead of my opponent. Nothing different, I’m just going to keep playing my game.”
Semifinal highlights: Stanford survives South Carolina
SAN ANTONIO — Haley Jones, who led Stanford with 24 points, buried a go-ahead jumper from the wing with 32 seconds remaining to give the Cardinal a one-point lead that would prove to be the difference in a wild finish in the first game of the women’s Final Four on Friday.
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston stole the ball with five seconds left, and Brea Beal sprinted to the other end but couldn’t finish a layup with one second remaining. Boston tried to put back the miss, but it bounced off the back of the iron.
Ballgame.
The Cardinal advanced to the NCAA tournament final with a 66-65 win over South Carolina and will play in the national championship game for the first time since 2010. Its last title came in 1992.
“It’s surreal. I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Jones said. “Everybody growing up, you wish to go to the national championship, play on the biggest stage in front of the biggest crowd against the best team. We know whoever comes out with a [win] tonight is going to be great competition for us on Sunday. We’re just kind of moving on. We’re excited. It’s surreal.”