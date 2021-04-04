SAN ANTONIO — Before the Final Four, the NCAA created a promotional video to highlight the national semifinals and the teams still chasing a women’s basketball championship. Stanford, South Carolina and Connecticut were all prominently featured, but there was an odd omission — the Arizona Wildcats were nowhere to be seen.

Apologies came from the NCAA, but it was just another example of the lack of respect Arizona has felt throughout the season and into the tournament.

The Wildcats, however, are having the last laugh. The No. 3 seed will face No. 1 seed Stanford with the opportunity to win the first championship in program history. Sunday’s game will mark the first time two Pac-12 teams meet in the final game.