Stanford and Arizona finally get the national spotlight after being overshadowed all tournament
SAN ANTONIO — Before the Final Four, the NCAA created a promotional video to highlight the national semifinals and the teams still chasing a women’s basketball championship. Stanford, South Carolina and Connecticut were all prominently featured, but there was an odd omission — the Arizona Wildcats were nowhere to be seen.
Apologies came from the NCAA, but it was just another example of the lack of respect Arizona has felt throughout the season and into the tournament.
The Wildcats, however, are having the last laugh. The No. 3 seed will face No. 1 seed Stanford with the opportunity to win the first championship in program history. Sunday’s game will mark the first time two Pac-12 teams meet in the final game.
“We believed in ourselves; our Tucson community believed in us,” Arizona senior forward Sam Thomas said. “But then after going round by round, winning more, getting more love and then thinking that we finally got some respect and obviously the video and stuff . . . it kind of was like a dagger because I thought being in the Final Four we proved ourselves.”
Stanford reached the Final Four after a season-long journey
When the NCAA announced Feb. 5 that the entire women’s basketball tournament would be relocating to Texas, Stanford players and coaches braced for yet another extended trip after a regular season in which they spent more time on planes and in hotels than in their own beds.
Nearly two months and thousands of miles later, the top-seeded Cardinal (29-2) is still playing, having taken up residency in San Antonio over the past three weeks with the next performance scheduled in the Final Four against South Carolina (26-4), also a No. 1 seed, Friday night.
“Our team has really gone through a lot this season,” said Cardinal fifth-year senior Anna Wilson, the Pac-12’s co-defensive player of the year. “Every team has, but I’ve only experienced our team and the adversity we’ve kind of gone through and being on the road and everything and how close we’ve gotten as a team.”
Semifinal highlights: Arizona stuns Connecticut
The third-seeded Arizona women’s basketball team secured a program-defining win Friday night, defeating top-seeded Connecticut, 69-59, in the Final Four behind a virtuoso performance from Aari McDonald and smothering defense against the 11-time national champions.
The Wildcats (21-5) advanced to their first national championship game Sunday night against Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed.
McDonald finished with 26 points on 7-for-17 shooting and added six rebounds. Arizona limited the Huskies (28-2) to 36 percent shooting. Connecticut came in leading the country in field goal shooting (52 percent) and was ranked fourth in scoring offense, averaging 82.7 points.
“I didn’t do anything different. I just kept playing my game, taking what the defense is giving me,” McDonald said. “I wanted to see how they played me. It’s not checkers. This is chess, so I’m always the next step ahead of my opponent. Nothing different, I’m just going to keep playing my game.”
Semifinal highlights: Stanford survives South Carolina
SAN ANTONIO — Haley Jones, who led Stanford with 24 points, buried a go-ahead jumper from the wing with 32 seconds remaining to give the Cardinal a one-point lead that would prove to be the difference in a wild finish in the first game of the women’s Final Four on Friday.
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston stole the ball with five seconds left, and Brea Beal sprinted to the other end but couldn’t finish a layup with one second remaining. Boston tried to put back the miss, but it bounced off the back of the iron.
Ballgame.
The Cardinal advanced to the NCAA tournament final with a 66-65 win over South Carolina and will play in the national championship game for the first time since 2010. Its last title came in 1992.
“It’s surreal. I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Jones said. “Everybody growing up, you wish to go to the national championship, play on the biggest stage in front of the biggest crowd against the best team. We know whoever comes out with a [win] tonight is going to be great competition for us on Sunday. We’re just kind of moving on. We’re excited. It’s surreal.”