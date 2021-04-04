“Listen, it wasn’t perfect,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It wasn’t clean for us. Like I said, we did enough to win. We had a tough outing [in an 8-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday], and then we get together to pull it back together with back-to-back games [Friday and Sunday against the Devils]. ... Guys pulled it together and did the work and got it done.”

The third period, which has been a trouble point for the Capitals lately, nearly cost them again Sunday. But the Devils’ late rally from a 5-2 deficit came up short when they could not find the equalizer after goals from Jesper Bratt and Travis Zajac made it a one-goal game with about four minutes left.

“Would be nice to win a game by three goals here and there, especially when you are up the way we are usually in the third,” Capitals forward Carl Hagelin said. “We got to find a way to be a little cleaner, I think. You know the other teams are going to make the push. That’s just how the league works.”

With the win, Washington (25-9-4, 54 points) finished a season sweep of the Devils, going 8-0-0 head-to-head. The Capitals became the first team with eight or more wins against one opponent in the regular season since Montreal went 8-0-0 against Boston in 2007-08.

The Capitals conclude their five-game, eight-day road trip Tuesday at the Islanders (24-10-4, 52 points), who are just behind first-place Washington in the East Division.

Samsonov, who struggled Thursday as he allowed six goals on 24 shots after briefly leaving the game when he was hit by teammate T.J. Oshie, was closer to form Sunday. He stopped 35 of 39 shots, including a sensational diving glove save on Damon Severson late in the second period that caused the New Jersey defenseman to head down the tunnel to the Devils’ dressing room and smash his stick in frustration.

Samsonov’s timely saves in the first period kept the score tied at 1 despite the Devils outshooting the Capitals 17-5. New Jersey forward Jack Hughes had two great chances in front of the net late in the period, but after one attempt hit the post, he could not slip the second past the 24-year-old netminder during a wild sequence.

Samsonov, who also helped kill off four Devils power plays, improved to 9-2-1.

“I think for him, it was a hard game on the Island,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “He get a hit, coming back, and kind of not the same like regular Sammy, right? Vitek [Vanecek] play unbelievable game couple nights ago against [New Jersey], and Sammy tonight coming back and play unstoppable and give us a chance to win the game.”

The Capitals entered the final period up 3-2 and extended their lead to 5-2 with a shorthanded goal from Hagelin off a slick feed from Garnet Hathaway at 2:41 and a tap-in by center Evgeny Kuznetsov after a beautiful crossing pass from Ovechkin at 5:31. The offensive outburst was a welcome sign for the Capitals after they notched only two goals in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win.

The performance came without forward Jakub Vrana, who was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Laviolette reiterated that his decision to sit Vrana, who had gone 11 games without a goal, did not stem just from his recent lack of production. Laviolette said Vrana, who is in the final year of a two-year, $6.7 million contract, needs to compete better on both ends of the ice.

Zajac opened the scoring Sunday with a one-timer from the slot at 3:17 of the first period. Defenseman John Carlson turned the puck over in the neutral zone, and the Capitals went for an ill-timed line change. Zajac was left wide open and beat Samsonov.

Oshie tied the score at 1 with a highlight-reel backhander that went top shelf at 9:16. Oshie, who has four goals and three assists in his past six games, raced around New Jersey defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, picked up the puck off the boards as he drove to the net and flipped it past Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

The Capitals’ Conor Sheary broke the tie 3:21 into the second period with his eighth goal of the season, which came on a soft shot from the right faceoff circle that deflected off Severson and got past Blackwood.