In the span of just one inning, Ohtani didn’t just make history in a number of ways, including becoming the second American League pitcher since 1976 to bat for himself with a designated hitter spot available. With his early work against the White Sox, the 26-year-old accounted for both the fastest pitch thrown thus far this season and the hardest-hit ball.

In his first start of the season, following appearances as a batter in the Angels’ first three games, Ohtani quickly demonstrated that the excitement generated by his all-around form during spring training was not misplaced. In previous seasons since he signed with Los Angeles in December 2017, the team held him out of the lineup not only during the days he made pitching starts but also on the days immediately before and after those mound outings. However, the team is trying a different approach this year in what Ohtani hopes will be his first full season as a pitcher since 2018, following Tommy John surgery in September of that year.

AD

AD

“Don’t you love it?” said Angels Manager Joe Maddon before Sunday’s game (via MLB.com). “This is all him. This was him deciding that he could do this. I think it’s a positive component that he can do both and just go pitch, go hit, go pitch and just play baseball. When he came over, this is what he wanted to do. This is why he signed up. Everybody clamored for him because of this particular reason. So I think it’s important to give him this opportunity.”

“One of the reasons why [I like it] is because if I can help my own cause and score some runs for myself, it’s going to lead to confidence,” Ohtani said Saturday through an interpreter. “I’ll be able to attack the hitters more and be less passive.”

Ohtani occasionally pitched and batted in the same game when he played for the Nippon-Ham Fighters, with whom he earned the nickname “Babe Ruth of Japan” for his two-way prowess. Once he got to the United States, he quickly began accomplishing feats that even eluded Ruth, such as striking out 12 batters while allowing one or fewer hits and walks in one of his first two MLB games. That April 2018 outing came just after Ohtani had hit home runs in each of the Angels’ previous three games, a combination only two players in MLB history, including Ruth, had managed in the course of a full season, let alone in the same week.

AD

AD

However, Ohtani’s elbow surgery late that season kept him off the mound for the entirety of 2019 and limited him to just two starts last year, during which he looked shaky and accumulated a 37.80 ERA in just 1⅔ total innings. He still managed to hit the ball well in 2019 but his performance at the plate dropped off sharply in 2020′s pandemic-shortened season.

The Angels would probably be happy just to see Ohtani rebound as a batter this season, but if he can do that and excel as a pitcher, it could give the team the push it needs to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. If he can continue to pull off eye-opening plays on the mound and at the plate in the same game, MLB might just have a much-needed player who can consistently break into the national sports conversation.

Unfortunately for Ohtani, the Angels and possibly MLB in general, his night ended after 4⅔ innings when his ankle was injured by a sliding White Sox player during a bizarre sequence that featured a passed ball on a third strike that would have gotten him out of a jam, then two errant throws by teammates that helped Chicago tie the game at 3-3. He was able to walk off the field with a slight limp, providing hope that his injury wasn’t severe. Before that, he threw nine pitches over 100 mph while allowing one earned run, with seven strikeouts and five walks ― in addition to accounting for the game’s two hardest-hit balls.

With his first pitch, Ohtani became the first MLB player since 1938 to have made starts as a pitcher and a non-pitcher in three seasons.