“I ended up writing on my podium just some kind of code words: ‘Slow down.’ ‘Relax.’ ‘Speak clearly.’ ”

Other words of wisdom Rodgers claimed he wrote to himself included, “Don’t pick your nose,” as well as a similar admonition to avoid a certain area on his lower backside. “Just a couple of important things,” he said with a smile.

Two weeks of episodes featuring the 37-year-old quarterback, who taped them in mid-February, start to air Monday. “Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime,” Rodgers said in a promotional clip for the show.

In the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek’s November death, “Jeopardy!” has been using a series of guest hosts, beginning with record-setting former champion Ken Jennings. Others who have posed the answers to contestants thus far include Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer; journalist and author Katie Couric; and TV host and physician Mehmet Oz. Those following Rodgers, with dates to be determined, will include CNN’s Anderson Cooper, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker of CBS News and CNN’s Sanjay Gupta.

Rodgers has qualifications to be a guest host that go well beyond his reputation as one of the NFL’s smartest players. He proved his mettle on the show by winning a 2015 installment of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and has spoken in the past of his devotion to watching the show. In January, when he revealed he would be a guest host, he declared that “Jeopardy!” had been “a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years.”

“When the opportunity came up in 2015, I mean, that was a dream come true,” he said then. “It really was. To be on there, to get to meet Alex, was just such a special moment.”

Of the large shoes he attempted to fill this year, Rodgers said in the recent promotional clip that “following the footsteps of a legend is something that I know a little bit about.”

That was a reference to his early years in Green Bay, when Rodgers apprenticed under Brett Favre for three seasons before getting the starting job when the Super Bowl winner and three-time NFL MVP was traded to the New York Jets. Of course, Rodgers went on to more than justify that confidence in his abilities by leading the Packers to another Super Bowl win and four berths in the NFC championship game while earning three NFL MVP nods in his own right, including for the 2020 season.

However, all that experience under the NFL’s brightest lights was not enough to spare Rodgers some anxious moments as he waited to stride onto the main stage at the studio where “Jeopardy!” is taped.

The nine-time Pro Bowler recalled thinking to himself: “Oh my God, this is real. I’m really going out. And I have to, like, take us on this journey to trivia land, and get us from where we’re at to the end of the show. How am I going to do that?”

He said that when the nervousness “started to be overwhelming,” he tried to settle himself with a technique called “box breathing.” Describing it as “a rhythmic breathing structure that helps to lower your heart rate,” Rodgers said in the “Jeopardy!” interview that he has performed it before Packers games and in crucial moments such as two-minute drives.

“Not sure it worked every single time,” he added with a smile, regarding his attempts to make himself a calmer guest host. “But I did definitely feel better after doing those breathing routines.”

Not that Rodgers wasn’t prepared for the moment. He told ESPN recently that he watched “hours and hours and hours” of Trebek’s “Jeopardy!” episodes in much the same way he might analyze another top quarterback’s dissection of an upcoming opponent.

“I took pages and pages and pages of notes,” Rodgers said. “I wrote down every affirmative that he said to any type of clue. I wrote down how he would respond if they didn’t get it right. I wrote down beat points of the show. I wrote down all the different ways he would take it to break. I wrote down the stuff that he said coming out of break. Literally, I studied for this like no other. I wanted to absolutely just crush it.”

Starting Monday, we’ll be able to judge for ourselves if he crushed the gig, and “Jeopardy!” producers will undoubtedly be looking at how well his performance is received. At some point, the show presumably will want to hire a permanent host, and Rodgers could well be starting to plot his post-NFL career.

Asked recently by USA Today if he would prefer to host the show or tread a more well-worn path by bringing his football expertise to a job as a TV analyst, he replied, “Not even close — hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ ”

Of turning his guest stint into an ongoing position, if so offered, Rodgers told the newspaper, “Hell yeah, I would.”

“Look, it’s my second-brain job,” he continued. “I love the show and have a deep, deep affection for it. Not only is it a nostalgic connection to my childhood, but it’s a really special show to me, and I had a great time with everybody that works there.”

The ability to present himself for years to come as not just “football-smart,” as Rodgers put it in the “Jeopardy!” interview, could be hard to resist.