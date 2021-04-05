“I want to thank Coach [Mark] Turgeon, the entire coaching staff, my teammates and all of Terp Nation for making the last four seasons unforgettable,” Morsell said in a statement provided by the school. “The University of Maryland developed me into the man I am today and I will always be grateful. It has always been a dream of mine to play at the next level. … I feel it is important to consider all of my options, including the possibility of returning to Maryland, in order to make a decision that is best for my family and our future.”

Morsell improved in nearly all areas throughout his four years in College Park. He was part of the 2019-20 team that won a share of the Big Ten regular season title, and during that season, he hit a game-winning three-pointer at Minnesota with 1.9 seconds remaining. As a senior, he averaged 9 points per game with 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Morsell is eligible to play one more year of college basketball because of the NCAA’s waiver given to athletes whose seasons were affected by the pandemic. He earned his undergraduate degree in three years at Maryland and was already enrolled as a graduate student during his senior season. If Morsell returns to Maryland, he would not count toward the team’s allotted 13 scholarships.

Morsell will be a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal and would provide an immediate boost to many teams, particularly on the defensive end. Only occasionally do athletes who enter the transfer portal return to their previous school. Morsell is not projected to be an NBA draft pick this season, but he could begin his professional career in the G League or overseas.

“I applaud Darryl for considering all of his options and using the resources available to make an informed decision that is best for his future,” Turgeon said in a statement.