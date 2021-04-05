The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will culminate Monday night with an anticipated matchup between the nation’s top two teams during the regular season. It will be the ninth time two No. 1 seeds play for the national championship. Follow along for live updates.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 9:20 Eastern on CBS; stream at March Madness Live.
  • What to watch for: It will be worth examining if the teams’ semifinal games will have any carry-over into the final: Baylor overwhelmed Houston early and cruised into the final before Gonzaga played a mentally and physically draining, overtime classic vs. UCLA. Will the exertion leave the Bulldogs sapped down the stretch of the final?
  • The complete men’s bracket can be found here.
11:33 p.m.
Link copied
link

Semifinal highlights: Baylor dominates Houston from the start

By Emily Giambalvo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Baylor men’s basketball rebuilding project began nearly two decades ago, when Scott Drew took over a program in shambles. Drew’s climb here — to such a dominant performance in a Final Four matchup against Houston — was gradual and seemingly on the cusp of coming to fruition for years. Losing seasons turned into NCAA tournament appearances. Those became Elite Eight berths, obvious markers of the program’s growth.

This postseason, the Bears climbed to the summit, reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1950. And when they finally had a chance to compete on that stage Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, they delivered a showcase, proving their worthiness and potential as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. They dismantled No. 2 seed Houston, 78-59, and asserted their will from the start to earn a spot in Monday’s national title game.

Each time point guard Jared Butler nailed a three-pointer and at the end of every suffocating defensive possession, Baylor reinforced that it stood on a tier above the Cougars. Once a struggling program, the Bears have evolved into a consistent tournament team that has finally made it to the top.

“Every day you’re grinding,” Drew said. “And you really don’t look back. You just keep pressing forward.”

11:31 p.m.
Link copied
link

Semifinal highlights: Gonzaga stays undefeated with buzzer-beater in overtime

By Chuck Culpepper

INDIANAPOLIS — Just as one of the most riveting, pulsating games in the whole lunatic history of March Madness seemed bound for a second overtime, and just as Lucas Oil Stadium seemed primed to witness five more minutes of basketball of rarefied caliber, a Gonzaga freshman of an otherworldly smoothness breezed across the half-court line but not by much. He let one fly like all Stephen Curry. The ball traveled its 40-ish feet, the red lights squared the backboard, and the horn sounded.

Then it became disorienting to stop gasping and start figuring out the ending. Then coaches and players would greet each other with various levels of congratulation, consolation and confusion. Then the so-called losers of this national semifinal, those winners from UCLA, would trudge off the court with dazed expressions. Had Jalen Suggs’s storybook shot just smacked the backboard and dived right down to take a 90-90 donnybrook and tilt it, 93-90, to Gonzaga? Had the Minnesotan with a soaring future — and a present not so bad, either — really charged across the court and hopped upon a table to revel like mad while everybody else tried to process the thing?

“I mean, it was nuts,” Suggs would say. “And I still can’t speak. I have so many things going on in my head. I just can’t believe that happened.”