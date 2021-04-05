The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will culminate Monday night with an anticipated matchup between the nation’s top two teams during the regular season. It will be the ninth time two No. 1 seeds play for the national championship. Follow along for live updates.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 9:20 Eastern on CBS; stream at March Madness Live.
  • What to watch for: It will be worth examining if the teams’ semifinal games will have any carry-over into the final: Baylor overwhelmed Houston early and cruised into the final before Gonzaga played a mentally and physically draining, overtime classic vs. UCLA. Will the exertion leave the Bulldogs sapped down the stretch of the final?
1:50 a.m.
Baylor holds large lead midway through first half

By Des Bieler

The Bears got off to a start Baylor-made for success and held a 29-10 lead over Gonzaga at the midway point of the first half. Baylor’s two biggest stars, Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, led the way with a combined 17 points as the Bulldogs looked discombobulated by the athletic, opportunistic defense they were facing.

Gonzaga turned over the ball five times in the first eight minutes, while Baylor had zero giveaways. Compounding the Bulldogs’ issues was that star freshman Jalen Suggs, who hit the miraculous game-winner against UCLA in the national semifinals, picked up two early fouls and went to the bench for several minutes. In other circumstances, Suggs might have stayed on the bench for the rest of the first half, but with a top-heavy team struggling not to fall too far behind before halftime, Gonzaga Coach Mark Few brought the guard back in.

Baylor was 4-of-4 from three-point range in the first 10 minutes, compared to 1-of-3 for Gonzaga. Perhaps the biggest surprise was a 10-5 advantage in rebounding for the smaller Bears.

1:31 a.m.
Baylor starts fast, jumps out to a 9-0 lead

By Des Bieler

Baylor won the opening tip of the NCAA championship game then went on to score the first nine points.

Bears guard Davion Mitchell, a leading candidate for tournament Most Outstanding Player honors, began the scoring by draining a jump shot after teammate Mark Vital twice missed closer shots but got his own rebound.

Mitchell went on to hit a three-pointer, and Jared Butler hit two shots as the underdog Bears moved ahead 9-0 in the first three minutes. The deficit was Gonzaga’s biggest of the tournament.

Baylor started the game with six rebounds, including four on the offensive end, to two for the Bulldogs.

1:15 a.m.
How they got here: Gonzaga (31-0)

By Cindy Boren

NCAA tournament results: beat Norfolk State, 98-55; Oklahoma, 87-71; Creighton, 83-65; Southern Cal, 85-66; UCLA, 93-90 (OT).

Final Four: It took a three-point bank shot from Jalen Suggs at the buzzer to avert a second overtime as Mark Few’s Bulldogs beat the Bruins in an instant classic.

Gonzaga, the nation’s No. 1 team throughout the pandemic-interrupted season, has statistically been one of the best all time. Now the Bulldogs are on the doorstep of being a part of college basketball history.

The Few Crew enters the championship game against Baylor trying to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to complete a perfect season. Gonzaga is the first team to take an undefeated record into the championship game since Larry Bird and Indiana State, which lost the final to Magic Johnson and Michigan State in 1979.

Gonzaga has four players who average at least 12 points per game, and the team makes 64 percent of its two-point shots.

The regular season schedule called for Gonzaga and Baylor to play Dec. 5, but the game was called off less than two hours before tip-off because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Bulldogs program. Both teams were 3-0 at the time.

1:00 a.m.
How they got here: Baylor (27-2)

By Matt Bonesteel

NCAA tournament results: beat Hartford, 79-55; Wisconsin, 76-63; Villanova, 62-51; Arkansas, 81-72; Houston, 78-59.

Final Four: The Bears are back in the national title game for the first time since 1948 after smothering Houston in the national semifinals with their defense. Baylor never seriously was challenged and led by 25 points at halftime, the fourth-largest halftime lead in Final Four history.

Point guard Jared Butler, the Bears’ leading scorer, entered the NCAA tournament shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range but slumped to 25 percent during the four tournament games before the Final Four. Against Houston, however, Butler made 4 of 5 three-pointers in the first 20 minutes and finished with 17 points, all scored in the first half. As a team, Baylor made eight first-half three-pointers against the Cougars.

The Bears have been one of the nation’s top teams all season thanks in part to their depth: Nine Baylor players average at least 10 minutes per game, and Coach Scott Drew has said his team has a “starting rotation” rather than a starting lineup. Eight players saw at least 15 minutes of action against Houston, including reserves Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Matthew Mayer, who both finished with double-digit scoring totals.

12:28 a.m.
40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters

By Chuck Culpepper, Bonnie Berkowitz, Artur Galocha and Brittany Mayes

The clock shows 0:00, the ball remains airborne, and the term “buzzer-beater” has long since joined the lexicon of an eccentric land. And that ball’s destination can affect the jobs of coaches, the legacies of players, the lifetime statistics of programs, the coveted chance to remain in the bracket for at least a few more days, all of it.

Some of the plays transpired almost precisely as drawn or conceived. Others unfolded as if beholden to the magic of a child’s scribbling. And some proved so implausible that no child on Earth could have scribbled them. They’re the shots that sent the benches scrambling, the broadcasters screaming and the winners escaping, shots that have dotted the batty fabric of March Madness through the past four, bracketed decades.

Jalen Suggs entered the NCAA tournament pantheon Saturday with his overtime buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga into the national championship game. Before him, there were 37 game-winning buzzer-beaters — shots that landed with no time left on the clock — in the previous 40 years of the NCAA men’s tournament. Some have been launched from as far away as 50 feet and as close as the air above the rim. Here are some of the most memorable from each range.

RELATEDGonzaga-UCLA will be remembered for years. That might be bad news for Gonzaga-Baylor.
12:02 a.m.
Gonzaga-UCLA will be remembered for years. That might be bad news for Gonzaga-Baylor.

By Chuck Culpepper

INDIANAPOLIS — Somehow, a long and cumbersome men’s college basketball season has wriggled through all the cancellations and postponements and compromised sleep to a final game everyone coveted, yet that game seems somewhat an afterthought while the nation still gabs about another game.

Maybe the gabbing will have diminished once Gonzaga (31-0) and Baylor (27-2) tip off for the national championship Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, except that a chunk of the chatter will percolate for decades. That’s because Gonzaga’s impossibly dramatic 93-90 win in overtime Saturday night against UCLA in a national semifinal has burst into the front lobby of any March Madness museum, gathering wows that have pushed it all the way upward to somewhere alongside the famed Kentucky vs. Duke of 1992.

Already Gonzaga vs. UCLA has proved intoxicating and exhausting enough to dilute a thought that would have figured to dominate thoughts: Gonzaga’s pursuit of the first unbeaten season in the sport since Indiana’s in 1975-76. It would be something else — and something unforeseeable — if it were to affect this next shiny game, given how Gonzaga and Baylor held down the Nos. 1 and 2 spots almost all year with such rare perpetuity that they seemed to surround those rankings with yards and picket fences.

11:33 p.m.
Semifinal highlights: Baylor dominates Houston from the start

By Emily Giambalvo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Baylor men’s basketball rebuilding project began nearly two decades ago, when Scott Drew took over a program in shambles. Drew’s climb here — to such a dominant performance in a Final Four matchup against Houston — was gradual and seemingly on the cusp of coming to fruition for years. Losing seasons turned into NCAA tournament appearances. Those became Elite Eight berths, obvious markers of the program’s growth.

This postseason, the Bears climbed to the summit, reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1950. And when they finally had a chance to compete on that stage Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, they delivered a showcase, proving their worthiness and potential as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. They dismantled No. 2 seed Houston, 78-59, and asserted their will from the start to earn a spot in Monday’s national title game.

Each time point guard Jared Butler nailed a three-pointer and at the end of every suffocating defensive possession, Baylor reinforced that it stood on a tier above the Cougars. Once a struggling program, the Bears have evolved into a consistent tournament team that has finally made it to the top.

“Every day you’re grinding,” Drew said. “And you really don’t look back. You just keep pressing forward.”

11:31 p.m.
Semifinal highlights: Gonzaga stays undefeated with buzzer-beater in overtime

By Chuck Culpepper

INDIANAPOLIS — Just as one of the most riveting, pulsating games in the whole lunatic history of March Madness seemed bound for a second overtime, and just as Lucas Oil Stadium seemed primed to witness five more minutes of basketball of rarefied caliber, a Gonzaga freshman of an otherworldly smoothness breezed across the half-court line but not by much. He let one fly like all Stephen Curry. The ball traveled its 40-ish feet, the red lights squared the backboard, and the horn sounded.

Then it became disorienting to stop gasping and start figuring out the ending. Then coaches and players would greet each other with various levels of congratulation, consolation and confusion. Then the so-called losers of this national semifinal, those winners from UCLA, would trudge off the court with dazed expressions. Had Jalen Suggs’s storybook shot just smacked the backboard and dived right down to take a 90-90 donnybrook and tilt it, 93-90, to Gonzaga? Had the Minnesotan with a soaring future — and a present not so bad, either — really charged across the court and hopped upon a table to revel like mad while everybody else tried to process the thing?

“I mean, it was nuts,” Suggs would say. “And I still can’t speak. I have so many things going on in my head. I just can’t believe that happened.”