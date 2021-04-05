Antetokounmpo sidestepped a free agency bonanza by inking a five-year supermax extension worth $228 million in December, and Holiday followed suit by signing a four-year extension worth up to $160 million on Sunday. The franchise’s course is now set through at least 2023, when all-star forward Khris Middleton, who signed a five-year, $178 million extension in 2019, can become a free agent.

Milwaukee, which enters Monday’s action as the East’s third seed with a 32-17 record, should enjoy at least three good cracks at a championship with its “Big Three” during the 26-year-old Antetokounmpo’s prime. That sounds awfully good, especially considering that losing Antetokounmpo would have undone a half-decade of progress and plunged the Bucks into calamity resembling that of the post-James Harden Houston Rockets. But the precarious path to a championship is far from complete and securing such a costly core bears its own complications.

The Bucks’ trade for Holiday was a central piece of their pitch to keep Antetokounmpo, and Holiday’s extension is a sign of faith in all parties. Milwaukee has committed at least $135 million, according to ESPN.com, to a 30-year-old point guard who hasn’t made the all-star team since 2013 and has won just two playoff series in his 12-year career. They did so without seeing Holiday alongside Antetokounmpo and Middleton for a single playoff game, just as they did when they signed Eric Bledsoe to a 4-year, $70 million extension in 2019.

Indeed, Bledsoe’s ill-fated extension set the table for Holiday’s deal. Because they paid Bledsoe, the Bucks elected to sign-and-trade Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers. With the capable Brogdon out of the picture and with Bledsoe crumbling in back-to-back playoff runs, Milwaukee opted to trade three first-round picks and two pick swaps to acquire Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. That hefty price compelled the Bucks to re-sign Holiday at almost any cost, lest he depart in free agency this summer and leave them with a massive backcourt hole and an empty draft stockpile.

“Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “Adding him to our team has made us better on both ends of the floor. He’s an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate. We’ve worked extremely hard to build a team that can sustain success while competing for championships and Jrue is a significant part of our core.”

Holiday’s leverage advantage recalled Tobias Harris’s 2019 summer, when the Philadelphia 76ers forward inked a five-year, $180 million deal. The 76ers needed to solidify a third star alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as Jimmy Butler left for the Miami Heat. Harris, a fine player who has never made an all-star team, capitalized because the 76ers were eying title runs and had parted with two first-round picks to acquire him from the Los Angeles Clippers a few months earlier.

The hope for Milwaukee is that Holiday, who is averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season, can fill a supporting role like Kyle Lowry on the 2019 title-winning Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo will run the show, a la Kawhi Leonard, and Holiday will be tasked with playing elite on-ball defense and keeping opposing defenses honest with his outside shot and playmaking.

A 31-year-old Lowry signed a three-year, $90 million contract in 2017, a deal that raised eyebrows at first but looked just fine by its end thanks to Toronto’s postseason success and Lowry’s steady play. Holiday’s contract could follow a similar arc, and no one will be sweating the numbers if the Bucks win their first title since 1971.

“[We’re a group of] veteran players who know themselves and what they want to do,” Holiday said in a video message this weekend. “I want to be a part of that. I’m a Buck for life. Just know that I’m glad to be a part of Bucks Nation. Let’s do some big things, man. I’m really excited.”

Crucially, though, Milwaukee lacks rising stars like Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, who were major pieces of Toronto’s title blueprint. The Bucks instead find themselves in a similar predicament as the 76ers and Golden State Warriors, two franchises who will be paying more than $30 million to three different players next season. Paying top dollar for a true Big Three like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh of yesteryear’s Heat or the Nets’ new trio of Kevin Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving is a no-brainer. But maneuvering gets much trickier when all three players aren’t A-listers.

Take the 76ers, who were swept out of the first round last year when Simmons was lost to injury. When Harris failed to rise to the occasion, Philadelphia was dead on arrival because it lacked sufficient depth to compensate for Simmons’ absence. Ditto for the Warriors, who hold a 23-27 record after losing Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury. Stephen Curry’s supporting cast is threadbare despite ownership’s commitment to spending, and the franchise’s ability to retool is drastically limited by the big salaries owed to Thompson and Draymond Green.

Milwaukee’s bench scoring has dropped from eighth last year to 23rd this year, as much of its rotation turned over in the quest to assemble their Big Three. In February, the Bucks got a bitter taste of life without Holiday, losing five straight games when he missed time due to health protocols. Looking ahead, Milwaukee will probably need to cycle its second-unit pieces and subsist on value plays like P.J. Tucker because the franchise is poised to enter the luxury tax next season and beyond.