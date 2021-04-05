Here’s your guide to this year’s Masters.

(All times Eastern.)

The field

As of Monday, the field featured 88 golfers who had qualified by either being a past Masters champion, recent major-championship winner, recent amateur champion, top 12 finisher at last year’s Masters, recent PGA Tour winner or member of the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Last weekend’s Texas Open was the final opportunity for any golfer who hadn’t already earned a berth to qualify, but winner Jordan Spieth already was in the Masters field as a past champion. World No. 95 Rickie Fowler, who last missed the Masters in 2010 and generally plays well at Augusta, will not be playing this week, however, after finishing in a tie for 17th in Texas (he needed to win to qualify for the Masters).

The field could shrink a bit this week. The status of four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has been a popular topic in the run-up to the tournament. Koepka, who has top 10 finishes in each of the past two Masters, had some rather serious-sounding knee surgery less than three weeks ago but showed up at Augusta on Sunday for a practice round and plans to play.

AD

AD

Starting last year, the top 50 golfers plus ties after two rounds made the cut, a rule that continues in 2021. Previously, the top 50 and ties plus any golfer within 10 strokes of the lead made the cut. Sixty players advanced to the weekend last year, down from a Masters-record 65 in 2019 but up from 53 in 2018 and 2017.

The weather

As of Monday, there was a chance of rain in the forecast for all four days. Temperatures should approach the mid-80s on Thursday with showers possible late in the day. Friday will feature thunderstorm chances throughout the day and a high near 80, and thunderstorms could return Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

AD

There have been only five Monday finishes at the Masters, the last in 1983. At the last Masters held in April, in 2019, tournament officials were forced to use two-tee start times on Sunday for the first time in history because of rain.

The fans

After patrons were kept away from the course during the tournament in November, Augusta National will welcome a limited number of fans this spring. Face coverings will be mandatory when not actively eating or drinking, and social-distancing rules will be in effect.

AD

For the second straight year, the traditional par-3 contest has been canceled because of the pandemic.

How to watch

ESPN and CBS will handle the TV coverage.

AD

Thursday-Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters.com and the ESPN app also will stream the ESPN/CBS coverage along with channels devoted to featured groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16. That coverage will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Ceremonial first tee shots

Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the ceremonial first shots early Thursday morning.

Tee times

Will be posted here when they are released.