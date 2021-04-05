It was a team without a handful of key players because of coronavirus protocols and a slight outbreak last week. Absent from the on-field workout were shortstop Trea Turner, first baseman Josh Bell, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila, second baseman Josh Harrison, closer Brad Hand, starters Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester, and infielder Jordy Mercer. In their places were a mix of minor leaguers, called up for an opener against the Atlanta Braves at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Nationals have had four players test positive for the coronavirus. Nine others within the organization — including seven players and two staff members — are in quarantine after being deemed close contacts to infected individuals. The team has not (and will not) announce who has tested positive or is quarantining. Manager Dave Martinez only said that every player at Nationals Park on Monday worked out in some capacity.

When asked if they were all on the field, Martinez added: “Some were inside, but yeah.” The vague implication was that there are a lot of moving parts. These Nationals will have had two team workouts together before taking the field.

“I truly believe we’re going to be fine,” Martinez said Monday afternoon. “We haven’t set our roster yet. But with the guys we got here, these guys were in our alternate site. We believed at some point in time that they were going to help us throughout this year. So it happened to be a little earlier than we expected.”

Nationals ace Max Scherzer will face lefty Drew Smyly on Tuesday. Who catches Scherzer, though, remains a question. Washington signed veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy to a minor league contract over the weekend. While Martinez spoke with reporters, Lucroy was still waiting on the results of a coronavirus test. If he was cleared to play by first pitch, Martinez made it seem as if he would catch Scherzer. Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey discussed it with Scherzer and he was good with that plan. Lucroy, 34, spent spring training with the Chicago White Sox — hitting well in 14 games — and last played regularly in 2019.

But if Lucroy can’t go, the Nationals only had two unproven catchers, Tres Barrera and Raudy Read, on the field Monday. Barrera, 26, has two career at-bats and missed all of 2020 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Read, 27, has 22 career plate appearances and was designated for assignment last October.

“Got to come in here a bit early and prepare a little harder. Just have the conversation,” Scherzer said of getting on the same page with a new catcher. “I never really try to get stuck into: I only throw to one catcher. I don’t like that mentality. I like to think I can throw to anyone, any type of catcher … and go out there and get on the same page with and win the game with.

“Whoever it is tomorrow, that’s great. We’ll do our work and compete at our highest.”

And like the catcher spot, the rest of the defensive alignment revealed an understandably thin roster. Ryan Zimmerman was the only one taking grounders at first base. Twenty-year-old Luis García was at second with Carter Kieboom behind him. Hernán Pérez was at shortstop with Adrián Sanchez behind him. Starlin Castro was at third. Andrew Stevenson was in left field backed by Cody Wilson. Victor Robles was in center. Then Juan Soto was in right field, with Yadiel Hernandez sharing the reps.

The starting pitchers on the field were Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Joe Ross, Erick Fedde and Austin Voth. The relievers were Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero, Kyle Finnegan, Luis Avilán, Sam Clay, Ryne Harper and Kyle McGowin. That all adds up to a 26-man roster, with Lucroy potentially replacing Read.

Wilson, a speedy outfielder, and Clay, a left-handed reliever, have yet to appear in a major league game. Martinez said García will likely start at second base. To make up for Monday’s postponement, Major League Baseball announced a straight doubleheader between the Nationals and Braves on Wednesday. It will begin at 12:05 p.m. Strasburg will start one of the games, according to Martinez, but the pitching plans are otherwise unclear.

Martinez mentioned throwing Ross or Fedde in whichever leg Strasburg doesn’t pitch. Or the Nationals could roll out a bunch of relievers. This past week has showed that even the best-laid plans are fragile. That’s always a reality in baseball. It just intensifies when a global pandemic is thrown in.