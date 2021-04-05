The Capitals’ regular season ends May 11, with the playoffs set to start a few days later. The Wizards’ regular season ends May 16. Should they make the playoffs, the postseason would start a few days later.

AD

“We are very disappointed with the District’s failure to grant our waiver as this means Washington D.C. is on track to be one of the last American cities to host fans at indoor sporting events,” Monica Dixon, MSE chief administrative officer and president of external affairs, said in a Monday statement.

AD

“We have articulated to District officials the numerous infrastructure upgrades and health and safety protocols we have in place to protect fans and staff — which adhere to the guidance issued by the WHO, CDC, DC Health, the NBA & NHL, and with consultation of MedStar Health. We will continue to work with the District to understand the metrics we must meet to obtain a waiver that will allow us to operate as safely as possible with a reasonable number of fans in the building.”

AD

The Wizards are one of eight NBA teams not allowing fans in their home arenas. The other seven not currently allowing fans are the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers (allowing fans beginning April 18), Los Angeles Lakers (allowing fans beginning April 15), Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

The Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks are the only two U.S. teams in the NHL with no plans to allow fans in their home arenas. All seven Canadian teams are not permitted to have fans.

AD

Other D.C. sports that are permitted to have fans include the Nationals, who will be allowed to welcome 5,000 fans per game, about 12 percent of Nationals Park’s capacity. D.C. United will be allowed to host up to 2,000 fans per match, which is 10 percent capacity of Audi Field.