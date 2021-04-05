Toronto’s furious rally coincided with the empty possessions and poor shot selection that had characterized the Wizards’ three previous losses. The game tightened, the Wizards clinging to a one-point lead when Raul Neto’s layup with 5.5 seconds left rolled off the rim and into the hands of Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr.

Trent sped up the floor and let loose a three-pointer from the top of the arc just before the buzzer that found only net, sealing a 103-101 Wizards loss. The loss was Washington’s fourth straight.

The Raptors (20-30) were able to claw their way back thanks to a disastrous fourth quarter for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook, typically their go-to scorer late, made just 2 of 11 attempts and Washington shot 34.3 percent over the final 12 minutes, a stretch when its defense was also lacking.

Neither Davis Bertans nor Garrison Mathews, who provided a lift from long range earlier in the game, made a single field goal.

Westbrook led the Wizards (17-32) with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double in the past 13 games. Bertans added 17 points including 5 of 8 from deep. Mathews had 17 points including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22, though multiple Raptors players contributed pivotal plays late as Washington’s defense faded.

The hot three-point shooting that contributed to big lead third-quarter lead dried up, allowing Toronto to chip away with steady shooting and big fourth quarters from OG Anunoby and Aaron Baynes.

Toronto missed its first seven shot attempts to give Washington a first-quarter boost that it capitalized on with a trio of early three-pointers, a welcome sight after the Wizards made just five threes in both of their past two games. The quarter ended with the Wizards up nine and the margin was 10 at intermission.