They had awkwardly altered their uniforms last week, then were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in their first series of the season. They waited and worked out Monday as the Nationals lassoed their outbreak, and on Tuesday they again took the field with a makeshift solution to the All-Star Game patch. Tuesday morning, they watched as MLB officially awarded the All-Star Game to the Colorado Rockies instead. In the evening, they watched a three-run lead evaporate and Juan Soto deliver a walk-off single that drove them to 0-4.

But while the Braves will almost certainly win eventually, the loss of the All-Star Game is a less fleeting reality, with ramifications that will linger around this franchise for months.

Politicians, including high-profile Republicans such as Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) from states considering similar voting laws to Georgia’s, spent the past few days excoriating the decision and renouncing their baseball fandoms — as well as expressing their displeasure with other corporations, including Delta and Coca-Cola, that have taken similar stands.

They have accused MLB of hypocrisy, arguing that Colorado’s voting laws are comparable to the one passed in Georgia, noting that Georgia’s law will make early voting available for more days than Colorado — and that Colorado requires identification to vote, too. Colorado’s voter identification requirements are less strict than the ones the Georgia law will implement. The state also sends mail-in ballots to all voters, a process that has helped Colorado rate among the country’s highest in terms of voter turnout.

“Colorado set the gold standard for making elections fair, secure, and accessible,” Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) said in a statement. “ … Our democracy is always strengthened when more people vote. As President Reagan said, ‘The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties and we will not see its luster diminished.’ ”

Inside baseball, players, executives and others continue to see the decision as a major departure from MLB’s traditional unwillingness to insert itself in politicized discussions.

But once Manfred and MLB made the call to move the game, they understood that whatever city that hosted it would be scrutinized, too. MLB anticipated backlash, though people familiar with its thinking insisted considerations about where to move the game were limited almost entirely to logistics.

Many teams plan years in advance to host the All-Star Game. The Nationals, for example, knew they were hosting the 2018 game in 2015 — that’s three years to plan. The new 2021 hosts will have less than three months.

“MLB chose the Rockies because they were already in the bidding process to host a future All-Star Game. The Rockies had supplied a detailed plan for hotel, event space and security that took months to assemble, and MLB staff had already made several site visits to Denver,” MLB said in a statement, adding that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) had agreed to provide whatever facilities are required for the event.

The Braves released a statement Friday expressing their disappointment, and few Atlanta players have been asked about the move since. Their manager, Brian Snitker, told reporters Saturday that he would not be answering questions about the decision.

“I’m disappointed that it’s not going to be there, but I’m focused on playing baseball and what we got going on this season. Other than being disappointed, that’s pretty much everything I’m going to say about it,” Snitker said Saturday. A reporter asked him what his friend Hank Aaron would have said about the situation.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I really can’t venture to say.”

Honoring Aaron, the Braves legend who died in January, is a priority for the 2021 game. His longtime friend and former teammate Dusty Baker suggested MLB move the game to Milwaukee, where Aaron began his Hall of Fame career, in tribute. A spokesman for Milwaukee County said local officials had reached out to MLB but had yet to hear back when the decision was made. Kansas City, home of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, also reached out.

Instead, a tribute to Aaron will take place in a stadium in which he never played, in a town that wasn’t a major league city when he played. And Atlanta will have to wait for its chance to show off the new ballpark it opened in Cobb County in 2017.

“It’s about more than just the guys in the clubhouse. It’s about the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, the whole Braves organization, people coming in from all over the country, the local businesses in the area that see a boost,” Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said.

Players had relatively little input in the decision to move the game, though MLB’s statement indicated that Manfred consulted members of the Players’ Alliance — an advocacy group formed by Black players after the death of George Floyd last year — and others. While Major League Baseball Players Association head Tony Clark said last week he would be open to discussions about moving the game, the union had relatively little influence over the decision, according to multiple people familiar with it.

“That happened pretty fast,” said Nationals starter Max Scherzer, a member of the union’s executive subcommittee. “The union tried to talk to as many guys as possible. … You got to be sympathetic to the people of Georgia, you got to be sympathetic to the Braves organization, and it’s a tough decision.”

But while MLB shocked some with its willingness to wade into political issues, the reality was that it had little choice. Had MLB decided to keep the game in Atlanta, players would have faced questions about whether to boycott. If a few players opted to sit out, the tenor of the event could have changed dramatically. A broader boycott, staged shortly before the game, could have affected it, too. So Manfred decided to make the first move.

“It was nice to see someone think outside the box and err on the side of respecting people and trying to push for equality,” said Jason Heyward, a former Braves first-round pick who grew up in Georgia, according to ESPN. “I think you’re not going to be able to please everybody. I know there’s a lot of people in Atlanta that love baseball and were looking forward to see an All-Star Game there. A Midsummer Classic, I think that’s special, as somebody growing up there and watching a lot of baseball. But at the same time, I think when you talk about a message, the people are still out here pushing for equality.”