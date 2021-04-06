Losada, an Argentine who arrived this winter from Belgian club Beerschot, said that, upon opening training camp about five weeks ago, he “didn’t expect to have a team so unfit. … It’s taking a lot of energy to become a fit team, if we want to compete with teams that are better than us, teams that have [a larger] budget and better players than us, to be the fittest team in the league.”

United has not played a competitive match since the 2020 regular season finale against Montreal on Nov. 8 — an eternity by soccer measures. In the preseason so far, United drew with third-division Greenville (S.C.); defeated its second-tier squad, Loudoun United; and lost to MLS’s Philadelphia Union and New York City FC. The final tuneup is Saturday against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, N.J.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the grim fitness assessment, Losada said the team is making progress.

“I don’t believe from a physical point of view we will be ready” for the opener at Audi Field, he said. “But we improve a lot comparing with where we are coming from.”

The priority, Losada said, is continuing to build fitness and incorporate his style, which is a departure from predecessor Ben Olsen’s more standard tactics.

“Our main goal is when you are watching D.C. United at least have a good feeling with the way we are playing and you know exactly what we want,” Losada said. “That’s the biggest part — to have an identity — so the players know exactly what to do in every situation of the game.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for United’s early-season outlook, he said, “I don’t focus too much on results, especially the first months.”

Losada is not working with a full cast. Steven Birnbaum, United’s most experienced defender, is out for months with recurring ankle problems. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid was close to returning from hernia surgery when he injured a calf, sidelining him for at least another month. (The Athletic was first to report Hamid’s setback.)

Advertisement

Forwards Jovanny Bolívar and Nigel Robertha arrived recently after receiving work visas. Winger Paul Arriola last week rejoined the team from a loan to Welsh club Swansea City but is nursing a quadriceps injury. Others are battling minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Defender Frédéric Brillant said Losada’s plan is beginning to take hold.

“It’s a process,” he said. “We have a new style of play, so we have to figure it out and work on it. The last two games, you can see we have an identity and we know exactly where we are going. ... We are all on the same page.”