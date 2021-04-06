They did because, in that ninth inning, the umpires overturned an initial call that Pache had broken a tie. They won, 6-5, because that call was soon followed by Juan Soto’s walkoff single, which skipped to the fence in center as Victor Robles charged home from second base. Soto chucked his helmet into the outfield grass and leaped into Trea Turner’s arms behind second. The small crowd managed a big roar, then another, then chants of “Let’s go, So-to!” as he waved his arms for more noise.

That Opening Day happened at all — in front of 4,801 fans, on April 6 instead of April 1 — was a small victory in itself. Soto made sure it would also count in the National League East standings.

In normal times, as in most other years, this was when fans meet the players signed and traded for in the offseason. That could have meant first glimpses of first baseman Josh Bell, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, closer Brad Hand, starter Jon Lester and catcher Alex Avila. Josh Harrison, too, if you count the infielder who returned after 33 games in Washington last summer. But that entire group remains sidelined by MLB’s coronavirus protocols. Add starter Patrick Corbin, catcher Yan Gomes and utility man Jordy Mercer to that list, too.

The Nationals have 11 players who tested positive for the coronavirus or are in quarantine because of potential exposure as close contacts. It turned their roster into a shell of what they envisioned when leaving spring training last week. But there was still a game, still fans with tickets, still a chance to play despite the long break and missing pieces. The Nationals woke up Tuesday and leaned on that.

Moments before first pitch, Manager Dave Martinez grabbed a microphone and stepped in front of the home dugout. He did a half-spin, looking at those who had just watched a championship flag rise above the left field concourse. The stands had been empty since the Nationals hosted the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series. Martinez’s voice shook a bit as he addressed the scattered, spaced-out crowd.

“Nationals fans, welcome back!” he yelled with a hand raised. “Welcome home! Let’s play ball!”

Then they played ball, and Ronald Acuña Jr. smacked Max Scherzer’s first pitch for a homer. Two batters later, Freddie Freeman pulled a solo shot to the second deck in right. Acuña nudged the Braves ahead on a high fastball. Freeman used a 3-1 curveball that hung above the plate. When Dansby Swanson went deep in the second — off a 2-2 fastball that was straight down the middle — the Braves had three homers in six at-bats, and Washington trailed 3-0.

Scherzer, to his credit, had a weird gap between his last spring training appearance (a “B game” March 27) and facing the Braves (in a start that was pushed back five days by the outbreak). He helped bridge it by playing catch in a park. On Tuesday, he threw to a catcher, Jonathan Lucroy, who signed Saturday night, rushed to Washington and couldn’t join the team until he passed a coronavirus test. Scherzer had an excuse for being a tick behind.

The Nationals, though, need him to be a lot closer to Max Scherzer. It seemed like their best shot to win with an order down four expected starters and a bullpen missing its closer and another high-leverage arm. But another option emerged in the early innings: They could bully Braves starter Drew Smyly as Scherzer settled in.

They chopped into the deficit with a two-out rally in the second. It started when Hernán Pérez — yes, Hernán Pérez — collected the first hit of the Nationals’ season. It continued when Andrew Stevenson, Schwarber’s replacement, ripped a grounder that second baseman Ozzie Albies couldn’t handle. That led to Lucroy’s first plate appearance since Sept. 28, 2019. So of course he doubled down the left field line to bring in two runs.

In the top of the third, Acuña stretched the Braves’ lead with his second solo homer. In the bottom half, Turner erased it with a two-run blast into the visitors’ bullpen. The shortstop rocked Smyly’s middle-in fastball to tie the score. He offered Scherzer a reset button.

Atlanta’s first 10 hitters went 4 for 10 with four homers. Its next 10, from the second inning to the fifth, went 1 for 10 with five strikeouts. The next three — Freeman, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud — went down in order in the sixth. Scherzer struck out d’Arnaud with a biting slider to end the frame.

That put him at 91 pitches, just two more than he threw in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 29. But the bullpen phone rang, and Kyle Finnegan warmed. He entered for the seventh and loaded the bases with two singles (by Austin Riley and Pache) and a walk (by pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval) before Acuña dug in. His tapper over the mound scored a run.

But the Nationals had another push in them. It stirred with Ryan Zimmerman’s single, his second of the day, off A.J. Minter in the eighth. Starlin Castro followed with a single, and Pérez walked in front of Stevenson. Then Stevenson slapped an infield single to the left side, bringing home pinch runner Luis García, to knot the score again.