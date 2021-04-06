“It’s only the second hug I’ve been able to have, because we’re both vaccinated, but it’s great to be here for Opening Day,” Gonzales said outside the center field gate, beneath a partly cloudy sky on a perfect spring day.

“She still looks the same,” said Nelson, a partial season plan holder who was delighted when Gonzales, who purchased the tickets on the secondary market, invited her to the game.

Steve Rennick and his son, Philip, were two of the other 5,000 fans fortunate enough to witness baseball’s return Tuesday. Mariners fans from Seattle in town for spring break, the Rennicks plan to spend the next couple of days touring D.C.’s monuments and Arlington National Cemetery, but they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see a ballgame while they were in town, purchasing tickets for what was scheduled to be the Nationals’ fifth game of the season.

“We’ve never even been to Opening Day in Seattle, so we’re just excited to be here,” Steve Rennick said. “Somebody sold their tickets thinking it would just be a normal day, and it turned out to be Opening Day. Lucky for us.”

The scene outside Nationals Park, where the normally steady stream of spectators from the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station was more of a trickle, looked more like a midseason matinee than Opening Day. There was ample seating at The Bullpen and no lines to speak of at the gates.

For Lisa Fuller, a partial season plan holder who took Metro to the game with her husband, the eerily empty walk toward the ballpark along Half Street was disappointing.

“This is really bittersweet,” Fuller said. “I’m sad about how quiet it is, but I’m also excited to be here. Life is back, but it really isn’t back.”

Inside the ballpark, where new signage encourages social distancing and ushers help enforce it, Joyce Zickler staked out a shady spot in the center field plaza during the pregame ceremonies.

“For those of us who have been away from baseball, in quarantine, and didn’t make it to Florida for spring training, it’s one of the most normal days you can imagine after a year of nothing close to normal,” Zickler said. “It’s just great.”

Zickler and a few dozen other fans gathered around and pulled out their phones to document the occasion as the 2019 World Series championship flag was raised beyond the left field seats for the first time with fans in the stands.

“It was just a wonderful experience,” said season plan holder Bob Brown, who was randomly selected to handle the flag-raising honors and attended the game with his wife, Vonda.

Stuart Piper wore his 2005 Nationals Opening Day T-shirt, with Washington’s original roster — hello, Terrmel Sledge — printed on the back.

“The team looks pretty good,” said Piper, who was last inside Nationals Park during the watch party for Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. “We’ve got awesome new players.”

The 69-year-old Piper, who has never missed a Nationals Opening Day, isn’t in the habit of bringing his well-worn glove from high school to games, but he made an exception Tuesday. His regular seats are in the 400 level, which is closed at least for the start of the season. When he had the opportunity to select new seats for Tuesday’s game, he picked a spot four rows up from the left field fence in hopes of catching a home run ball.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. deposited Max Scherzer’s first pitch of the season above the visitors’ bullpen for a home run, about 60 feet to Piper’s left. In a return to normalcy that Nationals fans could’ve done without, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman — he of the .324 batting average in 163 games against Washington coming in — followed with a solo home run two batters later, eliciting a smattering of boos. After a year away, it probably felt good.

There were reasons to cheer, too, such as when Ryan Zimmerman stepped to the plate for the first time as a World Series champion after opting out of last season and when Trea Turner hit a two-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen to tie the score at 4 in the fourth. When Juan Soto delivered a walk-off single for a 6-5 win, the crowd that remained offered the loudest ovation that about 5,000 fans could muster and serenaded the Nationals star with chants of “Let’s go, So-to!” during his on-field interview. It was better than the scoreboard operator pressing a “Positive Large React” button, anyhow.

But the outcome was secondary to being back at the ballpark for fans such as Charles Jackson of Washington, whose 10-year-old son, John — sporting a Juan Soto World Series jersey — missed an afternoon of school to be at the ballpark when the gates opened.