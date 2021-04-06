Hutchings, 41 at the time, died in August 2019 at a Fresno hospital after being taken there from Chukchansi Park, a municipally owned stadium where the Grizzlies play. The county coroner’s office subsequently determined that he died of choking.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s court filing, obtained by The Washington Post, states that Hutchings “had a mouth full of chewed and unchewed tacos obstructing his respiratory system.”

Advertisement

The Grizzlies “knew or should have known that promoting inherently dangerous eating competitions with coarse foods, such as tacos, are more likely to lead to choking, especially, for an amateur eating participant,” the filing declares. The team is also accused of failing to have a medical response team at the ready and of doing nothing to prevent the participants from consuming alcohol before the contest.

The president of the Grizzlies, who were then a Class AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, said at the time the team was “devastated” by the news.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority,” team president Derek Franks said in a statement. “We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.”

Franks told The Post via email Monday that the Grizzlies will not be commenting on the lawsuit.

Advertisement

The court filing points out that the amateur contest took place days before the Grizzlies were set to host a professional competition as part of their annual Taco Truck Throwdown. Major League Eating, which was to sanction the professional event, noted in a promotional news release that 2018 winner Geoff Esper “downed a delicious 73 tacos in eight minutes.” In the wake of Hutchings’s death, the Grizzlies canceled the professional contest.

Story continues below advertisement

The Grizzlies, whose 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, did not mention eating contests in their description of this year’s Taco Truck Throwdown, scheduled for October. The team, now a Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, said in a news release that additional details about the event “will be announced as we monitor state and local health restrictions.”

“There’s a big difference between amateur eating competitions and professional ones,” Martin Taleisnik, an attorney for 18-year-old Marshall Hutchings, said in an email. “Competitors in pro events train as athletes to prepare themselves for the rigors of what consuming large amounts of food in a short timespan can do to you. Amateurs, on the other hand, can’t contemplate or appreciate the effects of their participation in the competition. We feel that safeguards must be in place to protect the amateur contestant because they really don’t even know what they don’t know about an eating competition.”

Advertisement

A fan who attended the 2019 event told Fresno’s KFSN that he heard Dana Hutchings say he’d had some beer but had been “not eating all day to make himself a winner.” Once the contest began, the fan said of Hutchings, “He was hungry, you could tell. My son and I were standing there like, ‘Oh, there’s the guy.’ And he was winning because he was starving.”

Hutchings’s brother told the TV station that his sibling was “a fun-loving guy.”

“He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh,” said Mecca Hutchings.