It tilted the Braves’ way because of Fedde. The bullpen behind him accounted for 4⅓ scoreless innings before the Braves (1-4) tagged Wander Suero for a run in the seventh. The Nationals (1-1) will send Stephen Strasburg to the mound in the second game.

Once Juan Soto’s walk-off single touched grass Tuesday, Manager Dave Martinez swung a fist through the air. Sure, he was happy that the Nationals won. And sure, he delighted in Soto, his 22-year-old star, beating the Braves with a liner up the middle. But Martinez’s celebration had another motive: He wanted his team off the field.

“I did not want to play any more innings,” Martinez said Tuesday night. “We got two games [Wednesday], so we got to save our pitching.”

Of the 11 players still sidelined by coronavirus protocols, three — Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Brad Hand — were expected to be on Martinez’s Opening Day staff. The absences of Corbin and Lester created two holes in the rotation. Without Hand, Martinez is down his closer. And without Will Harris, who’s on the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation, the bullpen thins even more.

Martinez tapped Fedde ahead of an off day before facing the Dodgers in Los Angeles this weekend. The manager needed length. But that plan lasted until the top of the second inning. The Braves struck in the first when Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled and later scored on a passed ball for catcher Jonathan Lucroy. The Nationals, though, punched back by batting around in the bottom half.

The rally looked like this: Victor Robles singled; Trea Turner clocked a two-run homer to left, his second of the season; Juan Soto worked Braves starter Max Fried for a six-pitch walk; Ryan Zimmerman blooped a stand-up double to right; Castro poked a single to center that scored Soto; Stevenson’s sacrifice fly scored Zimmerman; then Lucroy singled through the right side for good measure.

And then Fedde’s start unraveled in a blink. A 4-1 lead became a 6-4 deficit. The 28-year-old was supposed to begin the season in the bullpen. He’s now made 35 career starts — a number that could be much higher — and has yet to consistently control at-bats. In the Braves’ five-run second, their RBI hits came in a 3-1 count, a 2-2 count (against Fried, the pitcher), 0-0, 2-2 and 1-1.

It was a mix of falling behind and not finishing batters when he could have. Martinez hooked him at 45 pitches after Travis d’Arnaud brought in two with a double to left. It was the exact kind of short outing the Nationals feared with 14 innings to cover. But it’s what they received, and the bullpen responded.

Kyle McGowin recorded the next four outs by pounding his slider at the bottom of Atlanta’s order. The Nationals inched closer on Castro’s second RBI single of the afternoon. Cody Wilson, one of the replacement players, made his major league debut and popped out as a pinch hitter. Sam Clay, a replacement reliever, made his debut and, after yielding a leadoff single to Acuña in the fourth, sidestepped damage by striking out Freddie Freeman (looking at a low slider) and Marcell Ozuna (swinging through a low slider).

From there, Kyle Finnegan kept the Nationals close by striking out the side — on fastballs of 96, 97 and 98 mph — in the fifth. The Nationals just needed to find another run. Reliever Josh Tomlin shut them down for two innings. Nate Jones notched a one-two-three fifth. Lefty A.J. Minter had the sixth, the second-to-last frame of these shortened doubleheaders, and plunked Robles before stranding him on first.

The Braves stretched their lead when Suero yielded back-to-back singles and threw two wild pitches with his curveball. The first one, spiked in the dirt, permitted Ozzie Albies to sprint in from third. But the Nationals stirred a comeback when Castro lashed a double for his third hit, scoring Soto. There was life at the end of a tired game. A tiny crowd, even smaller than the 5,000 permitted by the city, was on its feet and making noise.