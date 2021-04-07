Wednesday showed the effects of missing 11 players who remain in isolation because they’ve either tested positive for the coronavirus or were potentially exposed to an infected teammate. The doubleheader, on its own, brought Erick Fedde stumbling through a midday start, then Tanner Rainey and a stagnant offense rendering six shutout innings from Stephen Strasburg moot in the afternoon.

The Braves (2-3) limped to Washington after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend. And the Nationals (1-2) had a good chance to split the doubleheader until Sandoval rocked Rainey’s dead-center fastball beyond the wall in center.

Of the 11 players in coronavirus protocol, three — Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Brad Hand — were expected to be on Martinez’s Opening Day staff. The absences of Corbin and Lester create two holes in the rotation. Without Hand, Martinez is down his closer. And without Will Harris, who’s on the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation, the bullpen thins even more.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That’s why Martinez needed Fedde to provide at least four innings Tuesday. Five would have been ideal. Instead, in what felt like a replay for Fedde, he logged just 1⅔ innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks. The first run scored when catcher Jonathan Lucroy missed a fastball in the zone. The next five, all packed into the second, came on off contact in a 3-1 count, a 2-2 count (against Max Fried, the pitcher), 0-0, 2-2 and 1-1.

Fedde was hurt by a mix of falling behind and not finishing batters when he could have. The Nationals had rallied off Fried in the first, batting around to take a 4-1 lead, before Fedde left behind a 6-4 mess. His sinker hovered around 94 mph but was too often up in the zone. He created 5⅓ innings of work for a bullpen that will have one day of rest ahead of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Kyle McGowin, Sam Clay, Kyle Finnegan and Luis Avilán kept it close. Clay, 27, making his MLB debut, even struck out Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna with low sliders. But Fedde’s outing and a messy seventh for Wander Suero shoved the Nationals into a hole. They stirred a comeback in the bottom of the seventh but left the tying run on second base.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“When I’m at my best, I’m sinking the ball down in the zone and building off of that,” Fedde said. “Just never really was able to get that pitch established.”

So Strasburg was tasked with easing some pressure off the bullpen. He was the right pitcher for the job. He yielded a hit in the first, a single for Ozzie Albies, then retired seven in a row. He set down Austin Riley with a diving curve. He got Dansby Swanson swinging at his fading change-up. Then Cristian Pache had no chance with a change-up that disappeared below the zone.

But the Nationals’ bats were quiet against righty Huascar Ynoa. He matched Starburg, blank frame for blank frame, despite Strasburg tagging him for a stand-up double in the third. The pitchers needed an hour to complete four innings each. The Braves had Albies’s single and two walks. The Nationals had Strasburg’s double, a single for Juan Soto, a walk for Robles and nothing else. Strasburg was at 58 pitches. Ynoa was at 57. Then they both kept cruising.

Strasburg finished five at 69 pitches. Ynoa finished five at 68. It was Ynoa’s first outing of more than four innings. He did so with the Nationals missing four starters in first baseman Josh Bell, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, second baseman Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes, who are all in on the Covid Related IL. Those are some explanations for why the offensive fell flat.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Martinez predicted the Nationals could get a few of their regulars back on the upcoming trip to Los Angeles and St. Louis. Until then, though, they had to scratch across one run. Strasburg exited after a one-two-three sixth that included striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. looking at a fastball, Albies swinging at a fastball, and getting Freeman on a soft grounder to first. Strasburg skipped down the dugout steps and shook Martinez’s hand.

The game belonged to the offense and bullpen. Strasburg was only a bright spot, part of a moral victory, after missing most of 2020 after carpal tunnel surgery in his right hand.