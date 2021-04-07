Richardson pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes in 2019 and was one of 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball. He served three months in prison.
Arizona had self-imposed a postseason ban for the just-concluded season in which they finished 17-9 (11-9 in the Pac-12). The Wildcats have not appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2018, when they lost in the first round.
Miller’s Arizona teams were 302-109 and advanced to the NCAA tournament in seven of his first nine seasons, making three appearances in the Elite Eight.
Read more from The Post:
Reports: Arizona’s Sean Miller discussed $100,000 bribe; more than 20 programs implicated in college basketball probe