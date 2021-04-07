The University of Arizona has fired men’s basketball coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons, according to multiple reports.

Miller had been on shaky ground as the school awaits a ruling on an NCAA investigation resulting from an FBI probe into corruption in recruiting. Last month, the school released the NCAA’s notice of allegations, five of which would be Level I (the most serious) violations. It contained an allegation of a lack of institutional control in the program and unethical behavior by former assistant coach Emanuel Richardson.

Richardson pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes in 2019 and was one of 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball. He served three months in prison.

Arizona had self-imposed a postseason ban for the just-concluded season in which they finished 17-9 (11-9 in the Pac-12). The Wildcats have not appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2018, when they lost in the first round.

Miller’s Arizona teams were 302-109 and advanced to the NCAA tournament in seven of his first nine seasons, making three appearances in the Elite Eight.

