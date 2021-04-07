A data recorder in the car showed no braking during the collision and that the accelerator was pressed at 99 percent capacity, which led investigators to speculate Woods panicked and pressed the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal.

Woods was not issued a citation or charged with reckless driving. Despite recording data showing excessive speed, Sherriff Alex Villanueva said a ticket can be issued without witnesses. A reckless driving charge would require more than one infraction.

“The decision not to issue a citation would be the same thing for anyone in this room,” Villanueva said to a roomful of reporters and cameramen. “The inference he is somehow special is false.”

Woods has no recollection of the crash, Capt. James Power said, and was in “a state of shock” when responders reached the scene.

Villanueva reiterated Woods showed no signs of impairment from either drugs or alcohol. Woods would have been subject to a toxicology report at the hospital where his injuries were treated, but the department did not seek a warrant for the report. Investigators did not have the “building blocks” for probable cause, Villanueva said.

The horrifying one-car accident, which caused extensive damage to Woods’s leg and left his vehicle crumpled and turned over in a roadside ditch in a ritzy suburb, removed any chance Woods, 45, could return from back surgery to play in the Masters tournament, which starts Thursday. Woods has won the crown jewel even five times, most recently in 2019 to culminate an epic comeback from personal demons and physical trauma.

The crash happened the day after Woods hosted — but did not play in — the Genesis Open in Los Angeles. He was driving to a film shoot at Rolling Hills Country Club, about four miles away from the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. His Genesis SUV hopped the median and rolled into an embankment. Investigators found no tire tracks or signs of braking until the car hit the median.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s handling of the crash raised questions. The day after Woods’s crash, Sherriff Alex Villanueva called it “purely an accident” and ruled out alcohol or drug use as a factor. The first responder to the scene did not give Woods a field sobriety test or other tests to determine if he was under the influence. A drug-recognition expert did not evaluate Woods.

In 2017, Woods was arrested and charged with DUI in Florida. A toxicology report showed five drugs in his system, including a sleep aid and two painkillers, one of them an opioid. Woods checked himself into a clinic for help in dealing with his use of pain medication. Woods’s history would not contribute to probable cause to access a toxicology report, Villanueva said.

Last week, Villanueva said detectives had determined the cause of the crash but the department would not release it because of privacy issues. Earlier in March, Villanueva had vowed to release details of the crash when available. He cited a California code that required consent from Woods to publicize some details.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said last week. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Woods cooperated with investigators and gave permission to the Sherriff’s Department to release information about the crash, Villanueva said.

The crash eliminated Woods’s short-term golfing future and threw his long-term playing career into question. Woods’s right leg shattered. He suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula, which means both major bones in his lower right leg broke into multiple pieces and poked through the skin, which increased the threat of infection. Trauma surgeons fastened his leg and ankle together with metal rods, pins and screws.

Woods has remained out of public view. Woods’s last reference to his accident came March 16, when he posted a message on social meeting announcing he had returned home to Florida and expressed gratitude for an “outpouring” of support and for his medical care. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” Woods wrote.

Woods’s competitors have felt his absence. In the first tournament after the crash, scores of players wore red on Sunday, a tribute to Woods’s sartorial trademark. A handful of golfers who live near Woods’s home in Jupiter, Fla. have visited, and in media conferences this week at The Masters in Augusta, Ga., they have mostly expressed optimism.