The scheduled start of the French Open has been delayed by one week, the French Tennis Federation announced Thursday, with France in a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros in Paris is now set to run from May 30 to June 13. The postponement will affect the ATP and WTA calendars as the grass-court season begins. Three tournaments are scheduled to start June 7. The following major, on the grass courts of Wimbledon, is scheduled to begin June 28.

In announcing the lockdown on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped to lift restrictions by mid-May.

“Every week is important and can make a difference,” French Open officials said in the statement.

Gille Moreton, the federation president, said in a statement: “It will give the health situation more time to improve and should optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland-Garros. For the fans, the players and the atmosphere, the presence of spectators is vital for our tournament, the spring’s most important international sporting event.”

Last year’s French Open was postponed by four months and finally took place in late September before limited crowds. The federation was criticized then for failing to consult officials from the men’s and women’s tours on a decision that affected the season schedule. That was not the case this time.

“Both the ATP and WTA are working in consultation with all parties impacted by the postponement to optimize the calendar for players, tournaments, and fans, in the lead up to and following Roland-Garros,” the WTA and ATP said in a joint statement.