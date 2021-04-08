In announcing the lockdown on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped to lift restrictions by mid-May.
“Every week is important and can make a difference,” French Open officials said in the statement.
Gille Moreton, the federation president, said in a statement: “It will give the health situation more time to improve and should optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland-Garros. For the fans, the players and the atmosphere, the presence of spectators is vital for our tournament, the spring’s most important international sporting event.”
Last year’s French Open was postponed by four months and finally took place in late September before limited crowds. The federation was criticized then for failing to consult officials from the men’s and women’s tours on a decision that affected the season schedule. That was not the case this time.
“Both the ATP and WTA are working in consultation with all parties impacted by the postponement to optimize the calendar for players, tournaments, and fans, in the lead up to and following Roland-Garros,” the WTA and ATP said in a joint statement.