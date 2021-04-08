Masters weather forecast: First round should be pleasant and dry
The Masters should get off to a dry start with Thursday’s first round, but thunderstorms lurk and could affect play for the remainder of the weekend. Thursday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, becoming more overcast as the day wears on, with a high of 82 and winds at 10-15 mph.
There’s a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon, but the real threat arrives Friday, with a 41 percent chance of rain, gusty winds and even small hail possible. There are afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning as well.
A gambler’s guide to the best bets at the Masters
We obviously don’t know who is going to win this year’s Masters. But going through the profiles of past champions, we can get a pretty good idea about how a winner usually looks entering the tournament.
This will help us narrow things down to the point where we can target a few golfers.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when analyzing the field for this year’s tournament at Augusta National.
Five long shots who could win the Masters
The Masters is one of golf’s legendary tournaments but it doesn’t lend itself well to betting favorites. Over the past decade there have been 13 favorites and co-favorites. None of them have won the green jacket that year. The closest any of them got to the top of the leader board was Tiger Woods in 2013 (tied for fourth), Rory McIlroy in 2015 (fourth) plus co-favorites Jordan Spieth (third) and McIlroy (tied for fifth) in 2018.
That has made golf’s first major tournament of the year a lucrative betting opportunity. Past winners include Patrick Reed (40-1 in 2018), Sergio Garcia (30-1 in 2017), Danny Willett (50-1 in 2016) and Charl Schwartzel (100-1 in 2011). Even Dustin Johnson, one of the best golfers in the world, managed to win last year’s Masters tournament and still pay 8-1.
Who could be this year’s surprise success? Here are five names to keep an eye on at Augusta National this weekend.
Lee Elder made history at the Masters. He made an impact in Washington.
When Elder steps to the first tee at Augusta Thursday morning as one of the honorary starters, it will remind golf fans that people who looked like him couldn’t always play in the Masters. It might spur Washingtonians to travel out to the old public track he used to manage. Lee Elder represents golf’s struggle for inclusivity — at Augusta and beyond.
Elder’s connection to the nation’s capital, to Langston, is long and deep. The first Black man to compete at the Masters taught golf to Washington’s youth at Langston in D.C. He played annually at the old Capital City Classic there. He began pursuing the idea of managing the facility in the early 1970s and was granted the right to do so in 1978. He hosted iconic comedian Bob Hope. He hosted iconic basketball player Bill Russell. He saved Langston at a time when it might have wasted away into the Anacostia River.