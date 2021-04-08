Yet in the meantime, an odd mix of prospects, old rookies and a veteran — that’s Lucroy again — will get a rare chance to impress in April. It may feel a bit uncomfortable, too. Lucroy is with the Nationals because Gomes and Avila, their two catchers, are sidelined by coronavirus protocols. Clay, 27, made his major debut Wednesday, struck out Freeman and Marcell Ozuna, then admitted that “the circumstances have put me here, unfortunately.” But the Nationals need them for a stretch that was trying without a difficult schedule piled on.

So, for now, Lucroy, Clay, Tres Barrera, Carter Kieboom, Luis García, Yadiel Hernandez, Cody Wilson, Ryne Harper and Kyle McGowin linger. And Manager Dave Martinez has found an easy way to make them feel part of the team.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Putting them in there to play,” Martinez said, laughing, after Washington lost both games of a doubleheader to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. “They’re not just going to sit around.”

That was evident as the Nationals dropped two of three to Atlanta. Lucroy signed Saturday and was Max Scherzer’s catcher by Tuesday afternoon. He even punched a two-run double in his first at-bat for Washington. Clay, a slider-heaving lefty, threw his scoreless inning against the Braves. Kyle McGowin, a starter-turned reliever, has already logged 2 ⅓ innings and allowed no runs.

The Washington Nationals welcomed 5,000 fans for opening day, days after their original date was postponed due to players testing positive for coronavirus. (Ashleigh Joplin, Alice Li/The Washington Post)

Barrera, 26, caught Stephen Strasburg’s gem Wednesday afternoon. Cody Wilson, a speedy outfielder who has never played above class A, made his MLB debut by pinch-hitting in the first leg of the doubleheader. Yadiel Hernandez, a 33-year-old rookie who defected from Cuba in 2015, pinch-hit in the nightcap. Martinez called on him while some of the regulars were dealing with cramps.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“You give the young guys the chance to come out there and get their feet wet,” Strasburg said after pitching six shutout innings Wednesday. “And I think that’s the exciting thing, just to see some of these young guys come in and, you know, you’ve heard about them and stuff and they get the opportunity. And none of them seem fazed by it.”

Kieboom and García don’t stand out as much. At least they shouldn’t. Kieboom, 23, was optioned to the minors in late March since he was unable to secure the starting third baseman job this spring. García, 20, was sent down for fine tuning after he made 35 starts at second in 2020 (in place of Starlin Castro, who broke his left wrist). But they were called right up once Harrison and Mercer were unavailable.

Since then, Kieboom has pinch-hit twice and García has been a pinch hitter, pinch runner and starting second baseman, appearing in all three games. In his first pinch-hit at-bat, against lefty reliever Tyler Matzek on Tuesday, Kieboom worked an eight-pitch walk. In his next one, against lefty reliever A.J. Minter on Wednesday, he struck out swinging on an inside fastball. García, so far, is hitless in just three plate appearances.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to take our time with him,” Martinez said of Kieboom on Wednesday. “I truly believe he’s going to help us and be playing here every day, but we want to make sure at this point that he’s ready.”

Translation: He won’t be here long. Not this time, anyhow.

That is likely true for all the players who arrived from the club’s alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. Clay has moved his possessions from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Fredericksburg; then Fredericksburg to D.C. when he was called up for Opening Day; then from D.C. back to Fredericksburg when Opening Day was postponed; then from Fredericksburg back to D.C. when he was called up again for the new Opening Day. He has mostly lived out of his car. That’s being a fringe player in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

“Four times in less than a week,” said of how often he’s moved this month. “So it’s been a lot of driving, but definitely a great feeling.”

That is the paradox for Clay, Lucroy, Barrera, Kieboom, Garcia, Hernandez, Wilson, Harper and McGowin: A lot, but a great feeling. Because maybe Lucroy is solid with the Nationals, as he was with the Chicago White Sox this spring, and uses that to join another team and reach 10 years of major league service, securing lifetime benefits for him and his family. Maybe McGowin does enough to be the first reliever promoted when the bullpen has an injury later this season. Maybe Hernandez, who hit .469 in West Palm Beach, collects the sixth hit of his career, then the seventh, then who knows?

Advertisement

Lucroy joked Tuesday that he feels like Shane Falco, a character played by Keanu Reeves in the movie “The Replacements.” Those replacements had crossed a picket line during a strike for a fictional NFL. These replacements — Lucroy, Clay, the rest of them — aren’t so despised by the players who were already on the team.

Story continues below advertisement

They may be each walking symbols of a weird and troubling stretch for the Nationals. But forgive them for still trying to make the most of it.