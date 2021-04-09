Wiggins cracks the top 100 on some lists of draft prospects, and he could slide into the second round if he impresses during pre-draft workouts. The NBA draft combine will be held June 21-27. Players must withdraw from the draft by July 19 to preserve their collegiate eligibility.

Fellow junior guard Eric Ayala is another Maryland player who could seek feedback from NBA teams this offseason before determining whether he will return for his senior year, but he has not yet announced his decision.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-6 wing from Greensboro, N.C., averaged 14.5 points during the 2020-21 campaign, second on the team behind Ayala. Wiggins played particularly well in the last couple months of the season. He averaged nearly 17 points in the final 15 games, and in Maryland’s season-ending loss to Alabama in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Wiggins scored a career-high 27 points. Wiggins was also second on the team in rebounds with 5.8 per game, and he became one of the team’s best passers, recording 79 assists on the season.

Wiggins has improved each season in College Park. Following the departures of forward Jalen Smith and point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., he became Maryland’s best player, and he played with more confidence and aggressiveness than at other times in his career.

If Wiggins returns to Maryland, Coach Mark Turgeon could have a veteran starting lineup that includes Wiggins, Ayala, point guard Fatts Russell (a transfer from Rhode Island), junior forward Donta Scott and center Qudus Wahab (a transfer from Georgetown).

Maryland would then have junior guard Hakim Hart (a starter last season) and senior forward Jairus Hamilton coming off the bench. James Graham III, a 17-year-old rising sophomore who joined the team as an early enrollee last December, could become a key rotation player after an offseason of development. Maryland will welcome two freshmen, power forward Julian Reese and shooting guard Ike Cornish, both four-star prospects from Baltimore.