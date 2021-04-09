The decisions came in two separate hearings Friday morning in local courts in Harris County, Tex.
“We’re not supposed to have to guess who is accusing us of doing something wrong,” Hardin said at a news conference Friday afternoon.
Joined by several female attorneys from his firm, Hardin and Watson’s legal team offered his first extensive public comments in defense of their client, who they portrayed as a victim of false accusations, some made by women who engaged in consensual sex acts during massages they are now claiming were coerced.
“The things that he has been accused of, the things that he has been persecuted for in the public, he simply has not done,” said Letitia Quinones, an attorney working on Watson’s legal team.
The 22 women have accused Watson of committing a variety of lewd acts during massages, ranging from inappropriate remarks and exposing himself to, in two cases, forcing women to perform oral sex. Houston police and the NFL have both opened investigations into the allegations, which Watson has denied.
Tony Buzbee, attorney for the women, said in a statement Friday that his clients are ready to publicly attach their names to their allegations.
“Identifying these women at this point adds even more credibility to the allegations being made, and I am proud to stand with these brave and courageous women,” Buzbee said.