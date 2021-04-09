Follow along for live updates from the second round.
Friday’s weather forecast: Afternoon showers possible
Friday’s second round will begin beneath mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the mid-60s forecast to climb to a high of 81 and southerly winds of 10-15 mph. After a dry first round that made the greens difficult to navigate, a warm front from the southwest will bring a 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, though any rain overnight should stay to the north. Saturday’s forecast features more of the same, with a 35 percent of scattered showers around 4 p.m., while Sunday is shaping up to be another dry, partly cloudy day.
Justin Rose soars to lead with a dream opening round
With each description from the world’s best players about the beastliness of Augusta National on Thursday — its firmness, its fastness, its fickle wind — Justin Rose’s round gained more shine. It kept shining through the afternoon until it had to register as one of the prettiest rounds ever seen at a Masters, given the conditions.
His 7-under-par 65 for a four-shot lead came on a day when almost everybody played defense and nobody figured to do anything luminous, but then here came the 40-year-old Rose with a 10-hole stretch right out of a dream. From No. 8 to No. 17, he packed an eagle, seven birdies and two pars. When he finished, he almost matched the five-shot lead Craig Wood had after Thursday at the 1941 Masters (which Wood won eventually), a first-round lead never since equaled.
Rose settled for a par on No. 18 and remained four shots ahead of Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman, five ahead of Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and youngsters Will Zalatoris and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Yet even with that mere closing par, the 2013 U.S. Open champion had the best of his 59 Masters rounds and maybe the best from among his 71 major tournaments. They always say you can’t win the Masters on Thursday, but apparently you sure can try.
Rose is scheduled to begin his second round at 9:36 a.m. on Friday.