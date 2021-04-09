Follow along for live updates from the second round, which began at 8 a.m.
Bernd Wiesberger moves into the top 10 with three straight birdies
With three consecutive birdies to start his second round, Bernd Wiesberger of Austria has moved into the top 10 at 1 under. Wiesberger, who had a roller-coaster start to the tournament with four birdies and six bogeys on the way to a 74 Thursday, has never missed a cut in five previous appearances at Augusta. The 35-year-old made par on No. 4.
Lee Elder made history at the Masters. He made an impact in Washington.
When Lee Elder stepped to the first tee at Augusta National on Thursday morning as one of the honorary starters, it served in part to remind golf fans that people who looked like him couldn’t always play in the Masters. It might spur Washingtonians to travel out to the old public track he used to manage. Elder represents golf’s struggle for inclusivity — at Augusta and beyond.
Elder’s connection to the nation’s capital, to Langston, is long and deep. The first Black man to compete at the Masters taught golf to Washington’s youth at Langston in D.C. He played annually at the old Capital City Classic there. He began pursuing the idea of managing the facility in the early 1970s and was granted the right to do so in 1978. He hosted iconic comedian Bob Hope. He hosted iconic basketball player Bill Russell. He saved Langston at a time when it might have wasted away into the Anacostia River.
Streaming coverage of Friday’s second round
ESPN’s television coverage of Friday’s second round doesn’t start until 3 p.m. Eastern, but streaming coverage of featured groups and select holes is available on the ESPN app and at Masters.com.
Friday’s featured groups:
9:36 a.m.: Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar
10:06 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
1:48 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
2 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
Separate streams for holes No. 4, 5 and 6 started at 8:45 a.m., and Amen Corner (starting at 10:45 a.m.) and holes No. 15 and 16 (11:45) will also be available.
Projected cut line is 2 over entering Friday’s second round
The top 50 players plus ties after Friday’s second round will make the cut at the Masters, a rule change that was instituted at last year’s tournament. Previously, the top 50 golfers and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead made the cut.
Sixty players advanced to the third round at last year’s Masters, when the cut was even par, the same number as advanced to the weekend in 2019. With only 12 players under par after Thursday’s first round, the projected cut line entering Friday’s round was 2 over. Among the tournament favorites on the wrong side of that number: Bryson DeChambeau (4 over), Rory McIlroy (4 over) and Patrick Cantlay (7 over).
A decade after collapsing, Rory McIlroy is still trying to get off the deck at the Masters
Rory McIlroy has been right where he was Thursday afternoon, standing in the middle of a fairway at Augusta National Golf Club, hands covering his face, looking as if he would rather be at the bottom of a tributary of Rae’s Creek, which is precisely where his ball resided. The Masters can burrow its way into the deepest, darkest crevices of the mind. A CT scan of McIlroy’s head almost assuredly would reveal its logo.
A decade ago, a strutting, bouncing, curly-haired kid from Northern Ireland carried a four-shot lead into Sunday at the Masters — and then imploded with a nowhere-to-hide 80. To say that the 31-year-old husband and father hasn’t recovered is too simplistic, because he won his very next start at a major championship, because he was the No. 1 player in the world as recently as last summer, because his talent is obvious and enormous.
But McIlroy now has a history at Augusta, and it isn’t entirely palatable. It is annually relevant, because if he were to win there, he would join the most elite group in the history of the sport: those to win all four majors. That’s golfing royalty: Tiger and Jack and Hogan and Sarazen and Player.
That’s the list now. And after McIlroy’s opening 76 Thursday — a full 11 shots off the lead of Justin Rose — it almost certainly will remain so Sunday night. McIlroy is scheduled to tee off Friday at 1:48 p.m. in one of the day’s final groups.
Friday’s weather forecast: Afternoon showers possible
Friday’s second round will begin beneath mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the mid-60s forecast to climb to a high of 81 and southerly winds of 10-15 mph. After a dry first round that made the greens difficult to navigate, a warm front from the southwest will bring a 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, though any rain overnight should stay to the north. Saturday’s forecast features more of the same, with a 35 percent of scattered showers around 4 p.m., while Sunday is shaping up to be another dry, partly cloudy day.
Justin Rose soars to lead with a dream opening round
With each description from the world’s best players about the beastliness of Augusta National on Thursday — its firmness, its fastness, its fickle wind — Justin Rose’s round gained more shine. It kept shining through the afternoon until it had to register as one of the prettiest rounds ever seen at a Masters, given the conditions.
His 7-under-par 65 for a four-shot lead came on a day when almost everybody played defense and nobody figured to do anything luminous, but then here came the 40-year-old Rose with a 10-hole stretch right out of a dream. From No. 8 to No. 17, he packed an eagle, seven birdies and two pars. When he finished, he almost matched the five-shot lead Craig Wood had after Thursday at the 1941 Masters (which Wood won eventually), a first-round lead never since equaled.
Rose settled for a par on No. 18 and remained four shots ahead of Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman, five ahead of Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and youngsters Will Zalatoris and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Yet even with that mere closing par, the 2013 U.S. Open champion had the best of his 59 Masters rounds and maybe the best from among his 71 major tournaments. They always say you can’t win the Masters on Thursday, but apparently you sure can try.
Rose is scheduled to begin his second round at 9:36 a.m. on Friday.