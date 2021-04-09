Rory McIlroy has been right where he was Thursday afternoon, standing in the middle of a fairway at Augusta National Golf Club, hands covering his face, looking as if he would rather be at the bottom of a tributary of Rae’s Creek, which is precisely where his ball resided. The Masters can burrow its way into the deepest, darkest crevices of the mind. A CT scan of McIlroy’s head almost assuredly would reveal its logo.

A decade ago, a strutting, bouncing, curly-haired kid from Northern Ireland carried a four-shot lead into Sunday at the Masters — and then imploded with a nowhere-to-hide 80. To say that the 31-year-old husband and father hasn’t recovered is too simplistic, because he won his very next start at a major championship, because he was the No. 1 player in the world as recently as last summer, because his talent is obvious and enormous.

But McIlroy now has a history at Augusta, and it isn’t entirely palatable. It is annually relevant, because if he were to win there, he would join the most elite group in the history of the sport: those to win all four majors. That’s golfing royalty: Tiger and Jack and Hogan and Sarazen and Player.