There is a lot of context to consider: Ross hadn’t pitched in a major league game in 530 days, going back to Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 27, 2019. He hadn’t pitched against an opponent since March 23, due to the coronavirus outbreak that delayed the start of Washington’s season. And it is a new-age tactic to not let your starter see a lineup for the third time in the same game (remember Kevin Cash pulling Blake Snell in a certain big moment last October?).

But here was the simple math that Martinez was left with: A scoreless tie became a 1-0 deficit soon after Ross exited. That score handed the Nationals (1-3) their third straight loss. They haven’t scored in 16 innings, despite having runners on first and third with no outs in the eighth Friday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

They hadn’t visited Dodger Stadium since Oct. 10, 2019, when a combination of Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick’s grand slam beat the Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Late that night, Martinez walked through an emptied clubhouse that was soaked in champagne and beer. He was exhausted and beaming. His voice was hoarse.

Friday, then, brought a different sort of tired optimism. Before watching the Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) celebrate their 2020 World Series title — something the Nationals waited 17 months to do with fewer fans — Martinez welcomed five players out of quarantine. Closer Brad Hand, catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila, starter Patrick Corbin and infielder Jordy Mercer were all cleared to play. They all arrived on a morning charter flight to Los Angeles, where Martinez sifted through MLB protocols, D.C. regulations and local coronavirus guidelines to see who was available to start the series.

So Hand, Gomes, Avila and Mercer were activated Friday afternoon. Corbin, an option to start Saturday, threw on flat ground to test his arm after a long break. That leaves Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison and Jon Lester on the Covid 19 Related Injured List. The Nationals’ outbreak included four positive tests and seven players quarantining because of potential exposure. The club has not announced who has tested positive or was a close contact to an infected player.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yet the team that watched the Dodgers’ title ceremony was a lot closer to what Martinez expected to have this month. It was a good time to inch toward normal.

The matchups were straightforward: Walker Buehler, a budding ace, faced a Nationals lineup that was far from whole. Ross, who opted out of the 2020 season with coronavirus concerns, faced a Dodgers lineup down star outfielders Mookie Betts (sore back) and Cody Bellinger (on the 10-day IL with a calf contusion). Buehler was his usual self, firing high-90s fastball with a diving slider. Ross, though, kept pace with him and then some.

In his first trip through the Dodgers’ order, Ross leaned on his sinker and slider to allow a single and nothing else. For the next nine batters, he mixed in more change-ups and stranded a leadoff runner in the fourth. He did so by using his sinker to induce back-to-back grounders. Then Martinez faced a critical decision.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ross struck out four with a particularly sharp fastball. He could have come out for Chris Taylor, a righty, before Martinez turned to Avilán, a lefty, for the left-handed Corey Seager. But Martinez stayed conservative and brought in Avilán for Taylor, Seager and Turner at the top of the Dodgers’ order.

Avilán struck out Taylor and Seager looking on inside pitches — a change-up to Taylor, a sinker to Seager. But he hung a change-up to Turner and the third baseman didn’t miss, sending it 412 feet and over the wall in left-center. After that, the Nationals had life once pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez started the eighth with a double. He moved up to third when Victor Robles dropped down a bunt single. But three quick outs for Dodgers reliever Blake Treinin — Robles caught stealing, a strikeout of Trea Turner, a groundout by Ryan Zimmerman — ended that threat.