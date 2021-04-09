“The decision was really made on longevity for him,” said Martinez, adding that Ross will push past the fifth when effective and built up to a higher pitch count. “And being able to utilize him for the whole year after sitting out for a long time.”

There was a lot to consider: Ross hadn’t pitched in a major league game in 530 days, going back to Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 27, 2019. He hadn’t pitched against an opponent since March 23, because of the coronavirus outbreak that delayed the start of Washington’s season. And it is a new-age tactic not to let your starter see a lineup for the third time in the same game (Remember Kevin Cash pulling Blake Snell in a certain big moment in October?).

But here was the simple math that Martinez was left with: A scoreless tie became a 1-0 deficit soon after Ross exited. That score handed the Nationals (1-3) their third straight loss. They haven’t crossed the plate in 16 innings despite having runners on first and third with no outs in the eighth Friday. That missed opportunity was marked by Victor Robles’s unsuccessful steal attempt with none down.

“He ran on his own,” Martinez said of Robles being aggressive with Trea Turner at the plate and Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman hitting next. “Not a very good play in that situation. We got two, three, four up.”

“I looked at the situation, and I thought, as a team, we’d be better off with runners on second and third with nobody out as opposed to first and third,” Robles explained in Spanish through a team interpreter. “But it was completely my mistake that I didn’t think about who’s coming up in the lineup.”

Before watching the Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) celebrate their 2020 World Series title — something the Nationals waited 17 months to do with fewer fans — Martinez welcomed five players out of quarantine. Closer Brad Hand, catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila, starter Patrick Corbin and infielder Jordy Mercer were cleared to play. They arrived on a morning charter flight to Los Angeles, where Martinez sifted through MLB protocols, D.C. regulations and local coronavirus guidelines to see who was available to start this series between the past two champions.

Hand, Gomes, Avila and Mercer were activated Friday afternoon. Corbin, an option to start Saturday, threw on flat ground to test his arm after a long break. That leaves Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison and Jon Lester on the covid-19 related injured list. The Nationals’ outbreak included four positive tests and seven players quarantining because of potential exposure. The club has not announced who tested positive or was a close contact to an infected player.

So Walker Buehler, a budding ace, faced a Nationals lineup that was far from whole. And Ross, who opted out of the 2020 season with coronavirus concerns, faced a Dodgers lineup down star outfielders Mookie Betts (sore back) and Cody Bellinger (on the 10-day IL with a calf contusion). Buehler was his usual self, firing a high-90s fastball with a diving slider. Ross, though, kept pace with him and then some.

In his first trip through the Dodgers’ order, he leaned on his sinker and slider to allow a single and nothing else. For the next nine batters, Ross mixed in more change-ups and stranded a leadoff runner in the fourth. He did so by using his sinker to induce back-to-back grounders, the second one resulting in a double play. Then one more clean frame brought a tough choice.

“I just hadn’t really pitched in a while,” Ross said. “I was getting built up in spring training. But I think with our extended time off and the length of a full season, hopefully I build up and feel more comfortable going deeper, later in the game.”

To that point, Ross had 10 called strikes with his sinker and struck out four. He could have stayed in for Chris Taylor, a right-handed hitter, to start the sixth. But Martinez was conservative and tapped Avilán, a lefty, for Taylor, the left-handed Seager and the right-handed Turner, who already had singled twice.

Avilán struck out Taylor and Seager looking on inside pitches. But he hung a change-up to Turner, and it flew 412 feet out to left-center. The Nationals had life once pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez started the eighth with a double. He moved up to third when Robles dropped down a bunt single. But three quick outs for Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen — Robles’s on the base paths, a strikeout of Turner, a groundout by Zimmerman — ended that threat.