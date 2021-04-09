The Padres had relievers warming up during the ninth inning, but Manager Jayce Tingler said afterward that he was only going to pull Musgrove if the 6-5 righty allowed a hit.
“There was no way I was coming out of that game,” said Musgrove, whose 112 pitches were a career high.
San Diego, which began play on April 8, 1969, was the only active MLB franchise without a no-hitter. The Rangers have now been no-hit three times, most recently by Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox in April 2007.
The most recent MLB no-hitter was thrown by the Chicago Cubs’ Alec Mills against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 13, 2020. Mills’s catcher that day, Victor Caratini, was Musgrove’s catcher on Friday, and he leaped into the San Diego pitcher’s arms just after the final out was recorded.
Musgrove was acquired by the Padres in January as part of a three-team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets. He spent three seasons in Pittsburgh after getting traded in 2018 from the Houston Astros, with whom he broke into the majors in 2016, in a deal that sent Gerrit Cole to Houston.
Originally a first-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011, Musgrove came into the game with a career 4.28 ERA, including a mark of 3.86 last season over eight starts with Pittsburgh.
The only base runner he allowed Friday was Texas’s Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning.
“I’m freaking exhausted, man,” Musgrove said in an on-field TV interview. “That was like the maximum level of focus I’ve ever had.”