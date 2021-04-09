Rogers, the team’s star quarterback and a VMI commit, doesn’t often pitch in on the offensive line. But that’s the way this season has gone for the Pioneers, who came into Friday’s game as the shorthanded underdogs.

“We were down a lot of people, so we needed every single person,” Rogers said. “Everybody had to step up and we did just that.”

The Pioneers (5-1) traveled to Woodbridge on Friday having played just five games. They lost one game from an already-condensed regular season because of coronavirus concerns in the third week. Between contact tracing and injuries, they stumbled into the playoffs missing six starters, according to Coach Sean Finnerty.

They ended their regular season with a dispiriting, blowout loss against rival Battlefield. Finnerty said early this week that he really wanted to see his team show up with energy and excitement against Gar-Field, displaying a hunger to keep the season alive. They did just that, forcing the Indians to turn the ball over on downs in the red zone in their first possession.

“We wanted to come out fast and confident,” senior linebacker Joey Lacey said. “We knew with the amount of people we had, it had to be pedal to the metal the whole time.”

Gar-Field quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald, a dual-threat nightmare for defenses who racked up 24 total touchdowns in six regular season games, was kept on the run and off-kilter by an aggressive Patriot defense. After going up 13-0, Patriot held on as momentum swung late to Gar-Field. The Indians entered the red zone with less than three minutes remaining, but back-to-back Pioneer sacks helped get them the ball back and drain the clock.

“We just wanted to contain, contain, contain as much as possible,” Lacey said. “We had a game plan and came out and did it.”

Gar-Field (6-1) came into Friday’s game after the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1985. The Indians had made a quick leap to the top of the Prince William County hierarchy, having completed a winless season just four years ago. Last year, they made the postseason for the first time in a decade. This year, they entered it again but with grander plans. Despite some adversity, the Pioneers spoiled those.

“There have been plenty of complications this season,” Finnerty said. “But we’re excited to still be playing football.”