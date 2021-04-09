But it’s been all downhill since Hextall hung up his skates in 1999 after his second stint with Philly.

Since the start of the 2000-01 season, the average NHL goaltender has made 27 saves per game. So, accounting for the average save percentage at the time, the average goalie would have allowed about three goals per contest. Twenty-eight different players have worn the orange and black between the pipes during that span. Just three — Roman Cechmanek (2000-03), Martin Biron (2006-09) and Steve Mason (2012-17) — have outperformed that average mark.

Only the Tampa Bay Lightning have cycled through more below-average netminders (28) than Philadelphia since 2000. However, eventually the Bolts struck gold with Andrei Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2019 and was a finalist in 2018 and 2020, when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup. Flyers goalies have achieved no such accolades since the turn of the millennium.

The Flyers thought they finally found their savior in Carter Hart. Playing 31 games for the Flyers as a rookie in 2018-19, Hart went 16-13-1 — including an eight-game winning streak that tied the NHL record for the longest by a goalie before his 21st birthday — and posted a .917 save percentage. In 2019-20, he finished with a slightly lower save percentage (.914) during the regular season but sparkled in the playoff bubble, backstopping the Flyers for 14 games and pushing aside 399 of 431 shots. His performance helped bring the New York Islanders to the brink in their seven-game playoff series, before the Flyers finally fell. Even as recently as this January, he was heralded as a potential Vezina Trophy candidate. Since then, though, he has become the latest disappointment in net for Philadelphia.

Among 31 goalies who have appeared in at least 20 games this season, Hart ranks last in save percentage (.873); last in rate of quality starts (8 of 25, 35 percent); and last in goals saved versus average. Hart’s goals saved versus average is already among the worst performances since the league emerged from the lockout in 2005, with a chance to move to the very bottom if he plays 30 games or more at his current pace.

It’s hard to blame the defense for Philadelphia’s poor net-minding. Since 2008-09, the first year shot quality data is available from Moneypuck’s archives, the Flyers have allowed a lower rate of high-danger shots — those from the slot or crease — than the rest of the NHL. That means Philadelphia’s goaltenders have had to fight off fewer strong scoring chances than goalies for the average NHL team. But even given that above-average quality of defense, in seven of the 13 years, Philadelphia has had a below-average save rate against low-danger shots, meaning its goalies sometimes can’t handle the routine shots from between the blue line to the top of the face off circles.

For a graphic example of the scuffling, look no further than a March 17 game between the Flyers and New York Rangers. The Flyers allowed nine goals (not a typo) by six different skaters; based on the quality of each shot taken, they should have allowed two or three.

Unsurprisingly, the terrible goaltending has caused Philadelphia to drop out of this season’s playoff picture. At the beginning of January, the Flyers had a 71 percent chance to make the playoffs. That has eroded to five percent heading into this weekend, per Hockey Reference. According to the NHL playoff field projections at Playoff Status, the Flyers would have to claim a stellar 13 of their last 17 games just to get a better than 50-50 shot at reaching the postseason.

“The season is on the line, you know,” veteran forward Jake Voracek told the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week. “We are in a big hole. We cannot afford to lose any games, basically. That’s the way it is. We shot ourselves in the foot.”