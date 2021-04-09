The Nationals, who began their season earlier this month allowing 5,000 fans per game, about 12 percent of Nationals Park’s capacity, will be permitted to host more than 10,000 fans at 25 percent capacity, officials said. The soccer team DC United will can bump up the capacity at Audi Field from 10 percent to 25 percent for their first home game on April 17 — approximately 5,000 fans.
The Capitals, Wizards and Nationals are all on the road at the moment. The Capitals next play at home April 13 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Wizards will next play in Washington on April 16, when they face the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nationals play the Dodgers in Los Angeles this afternoon and will next play at Nationals Park on April 15.
The decision to expand capacities at sporting venues across the city comes nearly one month after the D.C. government initially approved fans at Nationals Park and Audi Field.