The city also said the Washington Mystics can open up at 10 percent capacity inside the Entertainment and Sports Arena — about 450 people — when their season begins later this year.

The Nationals, whose season began Tuesday, were initially allowed 5,000 fans per game, about 12 percent of the ballpark’s capacity. They will be permitted to host more than 10,000 fans at 25 percent capacity, officials said.

United can bump up the capacity at Audi Field from 10 percent to 25 percent for its first home match on April 17 — approximately 5,000 fans.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said the city would likely ease capacity restrictions on entertainment venues and some other attractions in May, citing progress with vaccines and a plateau in daily coronavirus caseloads. But she offered scant details about Capital One Arena, suggesting fans could be back “soon.”

In discussing the waiver with Monumental Sports, local officials worked with the city’s health department, which emphasized the need for limitations on where fans could congregate once inside the arena. This meant limiting the timeframe concessions are available, among other safety measures to encourage distancing, according to a D.C. government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the deliberations.

The city aimed to boost capacity at Nationals Park after reviewing data that showed Metro ridership to a recent home game was only about 600 people, the official said.

“It was important to understand how people were going to get to the stadium,” the official said. “So we didn’t increase risk as they were traveling to the game.”

Max Scherzer, Washington’s starter on Opening Day, praised the return of fans to Nationals Park earlier this week, but expressed some confusion about the crowd’s size.

“I don’t understand why they wouldn’t let fans in the upper deck,” he said at the time. “I don’t understand why we can’t have more fans here. Somebody’s got to explain that to me because that doesn’t make sense to me whatsoever.

“So I understand that we need to be safe, I respect the virus. But we can also have fans in the top part of the deck. We can have more fans in here safely. So I would love an explanation and like I said, that’s all I’ll say.”

The announcement from local officials came as the Capitals, Wizards and Nationals were all on the road. The Capitals, who face Buffalo on Friday night, next play at home Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Wizards will next play in Washington on April 16, when they face the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nationals play the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday and will next play at Nationals Park on April 15.

The decision to expand capacities at sporting venues across the city comes nearly one month after the D.C. government initially approved fans at Nationals Park and Audi Field.

For the Capitals and Wizards, the city’s approval ends an extended stretch — more than a year — without fans inside Capital One Arena.

As the pandemic grew this past March, D.C. officials recommended that “nonessential mass gatherings” be postponed or canceled. Monumental Sports & Entertainment said it would follow direction from either the NHL, NBA or local officials on playing games without spectators, if necessary.

By March 11, the NBA had suspended its season. The NHL and other sports leagues soon followed.

One year later, most leagues and franchises have started to welcome back fans. In New York, a coronavirus hotspot during the early stages of the pandemic, professional teams were allowed a 10 percent capacity in late February.

During this time, Monumental prepared for the possibility of reopening Capital One Arena. In February, the company sent an online survey to fans, gauging their interest in watching games in-person again. A month later, Monumental announced it had applied for a waiver with the city to allow 10 percent capacity.

Earlier this week, though, company officials feared the teams would conclude the regular season without playing in front of fans. The Caps’ final regular season game is May 11; the Wizards end their regular season on May 16.

“All of us [at Monumental] are disappointed with the city’s failure to grant our waiver allowing fans to attend [Capitals and Wizards] games this season,” Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis tweeted at the time. “Our staff have worked tirelessly putting in place numerous infrastructure upgrades & health and safety protocols to protect fans & staff.”

On Friday, Monica Dixon, Monumental’s chief administrative officer and president of external affairs, wrote on Twitter that the company was “grateful” that the waiver allowing fans are the arena was granted and planned to release more information on Monday.

Neil Albert, president and executive director of the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, said he understood the need to balance the health of the city's residents and its economy, using science as a guide to ensure public safety.

But delays in reopening, he said, also present consequences for vendors, restaurants and retail establishments who rely on spending to stay afloat financially. Even having 10 percent at the arena will be impactful for the local economy, he added.

“Capital One Arena is a major economic driver for downtown and for the District of Columbia,” Albert said. “We’re anxious to see its reopening, but very cognizant of the health risks involved"