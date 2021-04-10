Rose leads Masters newcomer Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman by a shot each, while 2015 champ Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are two shots behind at 5 under. Bernd Wiesberger and Tony Finau front a pack of six players at 4 under for the tournament.
Rose tees off at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the final third-round group with Zalatoris, while Harman and Leishman form the penultimate pairing and tee off at 2:10.
Follow along for live updates.
Recapping Friday at the Masters: Justin Rose maintains his lead, but a mob of challengers is bearing down
Were Justin Rose to gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry charging behind him halfway through the Masters — okay, maybe he ought not gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry. The view is a marvel but also a horror.
Among the two threats one shot behind and the two threats two shots behind and the six behind by three and the one behind by four and others within reach, there are enough viable winners and stirring story lines that it’s hard to process them all. With such fright back there, it’s small solace that the contenders lack defending champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, who flailed uncharacteristically, treaded water around the cut line and then bogeyed the last two holes to fall out of the weekend.