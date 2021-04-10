Saturday is moving day at the Masters, where the field has been cut down and players will try to position themselves for their runs at a green jacket. Justin Rose, who looked dominant in Thursday’s first round en route to a four-shot lead, fell back to earth Friday but recovered in time to reach the weekend at 7 under and still at the top of the leader board.

Rose leads Masters newcomer Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman by a shot each, while 2015 champ Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are two shots behind at 5 under. Bernd Wiesberger and Tony Finau front a pack of six players at 4 under for the tournament.

Rose tees off at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the final third-round group with Zalatoris, while Harman and Leishman form the penultimate pairing and tee off at 2:10.

Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Saturday’s third round is being televised by CBS from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time. Masters.com and the ESPN app are also streaming the coverage along with channels devoted to featured groups and select holes. Full broadcast and streaming details for the rest of the tournament can be found here.
  • The forecast for Saturday calls for scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
  • Pairings and tee times can be found here.
  • The live leader board can be found here.
2:05 p.m.
Recapping Friday at the Masters: Justin Rose maintains his lead, but a mob of challengers is bearing down

By Chuck Culpepper

Were Justin Rose to gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry charging behind him halfway through the Masters — okay, maybe he ought not gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry. The view is a marvel but also a horror.

Among the two threats one shot behind and the two threats two shots behind and the six behind by three and the one behind by four and others within reach, there are enough viable winners and stirring story lines that it’s hard to process them all. With such fright back there, it’s small solace that the contenders lack defending champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, who flailed uncharacteristically, treaded water around the cut line and then bogeyed the last two holes to fall out of the weekend.