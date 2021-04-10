Were Justin Rose to gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry charging behind him halfway through the Masters — okay, maybe he ought not gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry. The view is a marvel but also a horror.

Among the two threats one shot behind and the two threats two shots behind and the six behind by three and the one behind by four and others within reach, there are enough viable winners and stirring story lines that it’s hard to process them all. With such fright back there, it’s small solace that the contenders lack defending champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, who flailed uncharacteristically, treaded water around the cut line and then bogeyed the last two holes to fall out of the weekend.