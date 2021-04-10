Rose leads Masters newcomer Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman by a shot each, while 2015 champ Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are two shots behind at 5 under. Bernd Wiesberger and Tony Finau front a pack of six players at 4 under for the tournament.
Rose tees off at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the final third-round group with Zalatoris, while Harman and Leishman form the penultimate pairing and tee off at 2:10.
Follow along for live updates.
Shoeless Billy Horschel slips before saving par after shot out of Rae’s Creek
Already 2 over for the round, Billy Horschel sent his second shot on the par-5 13th left of the green and into Rae’s Creek. The 34-year-old American rolled up his white pants and removed his shoes as he prepared to hit out of the water, then slipped on the hill as he made his way toward his ball.
Unfazed, Horschel redeemed himself with a fine shot out of the creek and then two-putted to save par, leaving him 5 over for the tournament.
Si Woo Kim’s putter has been fixed
Si Woo Kim, who had to play the final four holes of Friday’s second round with his 3-wood after breaking his putter in frustration on the par-5 15th, will have a full set of clubs at his disposal when he tees off at 1:40 p.m. Eastern.
Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel reports that Kim’s broken putter was re-shafted after Friday’s round. His manufacturer also sent him a replacement overnight, just in case. Kim, who is 4 under for the tournament and three shots back of leader Justin Rose, putted just fine with his 3-wood, making par on the final four holes.
Saturday’s forecast: Scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
After a dry first two days at the Masters, the forecast for Saturday calls for scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, most likely after 4 p.m., with highs in the low 80s. As the storm front approaches from the west, winds will pick up, with potential gusts of 20 to 25 mph. More scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning, with the chance of rain 40 percent.
Webb Simpson looking to move back into contention
The biggest early movers Saturday morning included American Webb Simpson, who is 3 under through eight holes to get to 1 under for the tournament. Simpson was 2 under before double bogeying No. 7 on Friday, and he made five bogeys on his final 11 holes to enter the weekend 2 over. Simpson, who won the U.S. Open in 2012, finished 10th at the Masters in November and a career-best fifth the year before.
Phil Mickelson and Francesco Molinari are also 2 under on the day, leaving them two shots behind Simpson at 1 over. Molinari has the shot of the third round thus far, a chip in for eagle on the par-5 eighth hole. Adam Scott is moving in the wrong direction; the Australian is 3 over on Saturday through 10 and 6 over for the tournament.
Streaming coverage of Saturday’s third round
CBS’s television coverage of Saturday’s third round doesn’t start until 3 p.m. Eastern, but streaming coverage of featured groups and select holes is already available on the ESPN app and at Masters.com.
Saturday’s featured groups:
9:50 a.m.: Adam Scott and Sebastian Munoz
10 a.m.: Phil Mickelson and Billy Horschel
2 p.m.: Jordan Spieth and Bernd Wiesberger
2:20 p.m.: Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris
Separate streams for holes No. 4, 5 and 6 and Amen Corner are already available. A stream of holes No. 15 and 16 will be available at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Lee Elder made history at the Masters. He made an impact in Washington.
When Lee Elder stepped to the first tee at Augusta National on Thursday morning as one of the honorary starters, it served in part to remind golf fans that people who looked like him couldn’t always play in the Masters. It might spur Washingtonians to travel out to the old public track he used to manage. Elder represents golf’s struggle for inclusivity — at Augusta and beyond.
Elder’s connection to the nation’s capital, to Langston, is long and deep. The first Black man to compete at the Masters taught golf to Washington’s youth at Langston in D.C. He played annually at the old Capital City Classic there. He began pursuing the idea of managing the facility in the early 1970s and was granted the right to do so in 1978. He hosted iconic comedian Bob Hope. He hosted iconic basketball player Bill Russell. He saved Langston at a time when it might have wasted away into the Anacostia River.
The decline — and resurgence — of Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth’s rise to the top of the golf world was sudden. His fall, on the other hand, lasted years.
At the John Deere Classic in 2013, the 19-year-old Texan outlasted Zach Johnson and David Hearn in a thrilling five-hole playoff to earn his first championship on the PGA Tour, making Spieth the youngest PGA winner in 82 years. After a rookie of the year season, he’d go on to win two majors in 2015, becoming the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world.
Although he remained a world-class player, a collapse at the Masters in 2016 and another final-day meltdown at Augusta in 2017 kicked off a stretch that would see Spieth sputter for several years. Skeptics sometimes doubted whether he would ever regain his dominance, but a resurgence this season peaked last weekend when he captured the Valero Texas Open by two shots to end a winless drought of more than 3½ years.
Now he’s in contention at the Masters, entering the third round at 5 under par.
‘Veep’ star Timothy Simons has a new campaign: Spreading the word about golf betting
Timothy Simons, who played Jonah Ryan on HBO’s “Veep” for seven seasons between 2012 and 2019, likes to golf, which hardly is unusual. But he’s also an avid golf bettor and daily fantasy sports player, so much that he is the occasional co-host of the Cut Maker podcast, which dispenses golf betting and DFS advice to other like-minded fans of the small but growing segment of the sports gambling community.
Simons calls golf betting “the niche of the niche” and said there aren’t many other people in his profession who have such a specific-minded gambling pursuit.
“I don’t not only see a lot of actors into it, you don’t see a lot of people into it,” he said in a telephone interview this week. “It’s just a niche thing.”
Recapping Friday at the Masters: Justin Rose maintains his lead, but a mob of challengers is bearing down
Were Justin Rose to gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry charging behind him halfway through the Masters — okay, maybe he ought not gaze back over his shoulder at the dazzling cavalry. The view is a marvel but also a horror.
Among the two threats one shot behind and the two threats two shots behind and the six behind by three and the one behind by four and others within reach, there are enough viable winners and stirring story lines that it’s hard to process them all. With such fright back there, it’s small solace that the contenders lack defending champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, who flailed uncharacteristically, treaded water around the cut line and then bogeyed the last two holes to fall out of the weekend.