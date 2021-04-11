Trading Siegenthaler, plus putting Richard Panik on waivers Wednesday, will now allow the Capitals to have $1.175 million in cap space ahead of the trade deadline. If the team moves forward Daniel Carr back to the taxi squad after his brief active roster appearance Thursday night against the Bruins, the Capitals will have $1.875 million in cap space available.

The team had brought Siegenthaler back on a one-year, $800,000 deal in October.

Siegenthaler, 23, has played in only seven games this season after the additions of Zdeno Chara, Justin Schultz and Trevor van Riemsdyk in the offseason made for a crowded blue line. Add the extension of Brenden Dillon, and the Capitals had no room for Siegenthaler in the lineup.

The trade to New Jersey is seen as a “relief" and a “positive all-around” by Siegenthaler’s camp, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Siegenthaler will now be poised to slot in immediately with a young Devils group. He is also good friends with the Devils’ Nico Hischier. The two played together at the 2017 World Juniors.

“I just think it’s a situation that’s unfortunate,” MacLellan said in March of Siegenthaler getting little opportunity this season. “I think Siegenthaler is a good player. He’s a legitimate first PK guy in the NHL. I think just the circumstances this year with the team evolving and the team starting to play well, the defense starting to play well and the pairs settling in, so it’s gotten away from him a little bit. But I think he’ll get an opportunity here at some point and he’ll come in and do well.”

Siegenthaler, who is eligible for the Seattle expansion draft this summer, was drafted by the Capitals in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft. The Zurich native made his NHL debut for the Capitals in November 2018. He proceeded to play in 26 games that season. He played consistently in the 2019-20 season, playing in 64 of 69 games played.

Siegenthaler and van Riemsdyk were the two extra defensemen on the Caps’ active roster this season. Washington had eight defensemen on its active roster since the team’s opener on Jan. 14.